At least eight people have been killed in an explosion near an airport security checkpoint in southern Yemen, officials have said.

The blast took place on Saturday afternoon close to a security checkpoint outside Aden’s international airport, injuring at least 11 other people, according to officials who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which damaged buildings and an internet cafe in the area.

Source Link Yemen explosion: At least 8 people killed in blast near Aden airport