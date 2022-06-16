Residents of the south Montana city of Billings have been told that water supplies are down to critical levels and have less than 24 hours left.

On Wednesday, officials said Billings was down to a 24-to-36-hour supply of water following devastating floods that tore through Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

It means water supplies could be reduced to zero by Thursday – more than 72 hours after historic flooding tore through Yellowstone National Park.

As well as compromising water treatment plants in towns surrounding Yellowstone, the flooding also swept away homes and submerged entire communities.

As many as 10,000 visitors to the national park were also evacuated and residents of the towns surrounding Yellowtone’s northern entrances are effectively isolated.

“None of us planned a 500-year flood event on the Yellowstone when we designed these facilities,” said Debi Meling, the city’s public works director.

Source Link Yellowstone floods: Montana city ‘out of water’ after treatment plant swamped