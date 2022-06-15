Yellowstone flooding – live: Wild helicopter video shows unprecedented emergency

Flooding washes out roads in Yellowstone National Park

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.

Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.

All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years.

All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.

The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure.

Show latest update 1655292428 Helicopter video shows extent of flood emergency Dramatic video footage shot from helicopters above the flooded Yellowstone River have shown how far the damage extends throughout the 150-year-old national park. Surging waters that have forced 10,000 people to evacuate the national park can be seen in the below video, as well as significant damage to road infrastructure. Water levels are falling in some parts of the southern Montana and northern Wyoming area and warnings remain in place, authorities say. Montana has meanwhile made a disaster declaration. Gino Spocchia 15 June 2022 12:27 1655292049 Water levels in Billings still at ‘major flood stage’ The National Weather Service station in Billings, Montana, has said water levels on the Yellowstone River in the city are still at record levels, with the last recorded height at 16.02ft. “At 330 am, the Yellowstone River in Billings remains above Major Flood stage,” the station said. “Exactly how high the river is is a bit unsure with flood waters impacting the gauge a bit at these higher levels, but have not seen a downturn trend yet. Above record levels since 4pm yesterday”. Gino Spocchia 15 June 2022 12:20 1655290249 Road closures continue in Billings In Billings, a city on the Yellowstone River in southern Montana, road closures were still in place overnight as one river-level sensor malfunctioned, the sheriff’s office said. River banks were holding on Tuesday night and water levels west of Billings on the Yellowstone River are dropping, the sheriff’s office added. The National Weather Serivce says water levels in Billings continue to remain at record levels. Aerial images shared by the sheriff’s office on Facebook showed the flooding extending throughout Billings, which is home to museums and other attractions popular with visitors to the Yellowstone National Park. Gino Spocchia 15 June 2022 11:50 1655288149 Yellowstone closure could last months While water levels are receding in and around Yellowstone National Park, the northern entrances of the park may stay shut for months and well into the summer. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told the Associated Press that many of the entrances could remain closed for a week, but the northern entrances – which have seen the worst of the flooding – could be shut for much longer. Summer is typically the busiest time for Yellowstone National Park, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. Below is an image of a western entrance from the park’s webcam: Entrances to Yellowstone National Park have been closed Gino Spocchia 15 June 2022 11:15 1655285588 Montana National Guard carrying out rescues The US National Guard has been among the agencies to respond to flooding in the Yellowstone area with helicopters from the Montana National Guard (MTNG) deployed to Roscoe and Cooke City, where 12 people were evacuated on Monday. On Tuesday, the MTNG said it was also called to an area of Rosebud Lake for another search and rescue effort. More helicopter rescues could be carried out across the state. Gino Spocchia 15 June 2022 10:33 1655280906 Vacation turns nightmare for Omaha couple A simple vacation for an Omaha couple turned into a nightmare after they got stuck in Montana due to floods in Yellowstone National Park. Max Ridgway said what he saw was something out of a movie and he never thought that their vacation would take such a turn. “I never thought this stuff still happened. I never knew that highways got wiped out due to flooding,” Mr Ridgway told KETV7. “We tried to leave town yesterday morning and we made it halfway out of town and they turned us back around because the bridge way out,” he added. “The hotels are setting up emergency places for people to sleep at. The boy scouts came out and they’re handing out food. They have a booth out here so the community is really pulling together to accommodate everybody.” Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 15 June 2022 09:15 1655278206 Locals describe harrowing situation At least 200 homes were flooded in Montana, where residents describe the situation as harrowing with water rising from a trickle to a torrent over just a few hours. The water toppled telephone poles, knocked over fences and carved deep fissures in the ground through a neighbourhood of hundreds of houses. Power was restored by Tuesday, though there was still no running water in the affected neighbourhood. Heidi Hoffman left early Monday to buy a sump pump in Billings, but by the time she returned her basement was full of water. “We lost all our belongings in the basement,” Ms Hoffman said as the pump removed a steady stream of water into her muddy backyard. “Yearbooks, pictures, clothes, furniture. We are going to be cleaning up for a long time,” she told Associated Press. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 15 June 2022 08:30 1655275506 Water levels receding, says sheriff’s office Water levels at the Yellowstone park should slowly recede throughout the night, the Yellowstone county sheriff’s office said on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. “The Billings Water gauge appears to be malfunctioning as of 10.30pm statistical reliable data is currently unavailable,” the sheriff’s office said. “They are currently holding. We have been advised west of Billings river levels on both the Yellowstone and Clark Fork are dropping.” Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 15 June 2022 07:45 1655272589 What caused the massive flooding and mudslides in Yellowstone? The Yellowstone River in Corwin Springs, Montana surpassed its previous record high water level by at least two feet, according to the US Geological Survey. The flooding was due to a combination of intense rainfall and heavy snowmelt. By Tuesday at 9am, some parts of the park had recorded more than 1.6 inches of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Straub told WyoFile, adding that daily rainfall more than one inch is very uncommon. And Reuters reported that the area also saw warmer temperatures over the past few days, which accelerated snowmelt from the park’s high peaks. Per US government data, the area currently has a lot of water piled up in the snowpack. Images from the park this week showed road and building damage as water poured into valleys and pushed rivers far above normal levels. The climate crisis is expected to increase the frequency and severity of events like rainstorms in many parts of the country. Over the past few decades, more and more precipitation across the US has come via extreme one-day events, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Ethan Freedman has more. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 15 June 2022 06:56 1655270332 Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a slide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers. The flooding cut off road access to Gardiner, Montana, a town of about 900 people near the confluence of the Yellowstone and Gardner rivers, just outside Yellowstone’s busy North Entrance. Cooke City was also isolated by floodwaters and evacuations were also issued for residents in Livingston. Officials in Park County said on Facebook Monday evening that extensive flooding throughout the county also had made drinking water unsafe in many areas. Evacuations and rescues were ongoing and officials urged people who were in a safe place to stay put overnight. The Montana National Guard said Monday it sent two helicopters to southern Montana to help with the evacuations. Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, said rain is not in the immediate forecast, and cooler temperatures will lessen the snowmelt in coming days.“This is flooding that we’ve just never seen in our lifetimes before.” Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 15 June 2022 06:18

