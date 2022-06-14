Flooding washes out roads in Yellowstone National Park

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.

Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.

All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years.

All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.

The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure.

Show latest update 1655247831 Disaster strikes Yellowstone Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing flooding in Yellowstone National Park. Stick with The Independent for the latest news and updates on the critical situation. Josh Marcus 15 June 2022 00:03

Source Link Yellowstone flooding – live: 10,000 evacuated as rescuers plan to reach backpackers still in deluged park