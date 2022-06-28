'Yeh To Doglapan Nahi': Arjun Kapoor's Comment On Ashneer Grover's Post Leaves 'Shark Tank India' Fans Excited

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently enjoying his time off with girlfriend Malaika Arora, ringed in his 37th birthday in the romantic city of Paris. And while the adorable couple shared a series of unmissable clicks from Arjun’s birthday celebration, it was the ‘2 States’ actor’s comment on ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover’s post that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Grover, who bumped into Malaika and Arjun in Paris shared a photo with the birthday boy and captioned it, “@arjunkapoor is a true Kapoor – dashing, charming and super funny ! Happy birthday dude!!” Replying to which Arjun commented, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu??? Photo post karli aur wish bhi kar diya yeh to doglapan nahi achi baat hai. thanks fr the wishes my man.”

While Ashneer and Arjun were all smiles as they posed for a click together, Grover shared another photo from Paris which included Malaika Arora as well. The successful entrepreneur showered the couple with praise as he wrote, “Rendezvous Avec Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor and ravishing Malaika Arora a Paris. Tres gentil et tres jolier! (Meeting with birthday boy Arjun Kapoor and ravishing Malaika Arora in Paris. Very kind and very pretty)” on Instagram.

With Sony already announcing the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’, fans of the reality show are excited to see the judges/shark reunite once again. In addition to Grover, the panel of judges on ‘Shark Tank India’ includes successful entrepreneurs like Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

Cover Image: Instagram

