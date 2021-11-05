Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, says he’s still a Donald Trump supporter.

The artist said in a recent, wide-ranging interview on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast “I’ve still got a red hat on today, I’ll let y’all know that.”

He added: “I might not got it on [at the moment], but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

Red caps became a symbol of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

In July 2020, Ye told Forbes he no longer backed Trump. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he told the publication at the time. He added: “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

Ye unsuccessfully ran his own presidential campaign in 2020, while Trump was running for re-election to the White House.

Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and took office in January 2021.

In the same interview, Ye opened up about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, referring to her as “my wife”. She filed for divorce in February this year.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ye says he still supports Donald Trump: ‘I’ve still got a red hat on’