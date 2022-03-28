Yasmin Begum: Man appears in court charged with murdering mother of two in her home

A man has appeared in court after being charged with murdering a mother of two at her home in east London.

Quyum Miah, 40, appeared before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the murder of Yasmin Begum.

He also faces one charge of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

The murder charge comes after Ms Begum, 40, was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green while her children were at school on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said. were called to her address on Globe Road shortly after 4pm, after school staff raised the alarm when Ms Begum did not arrive to pick up her children, the force said.

The mother was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem gave the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries.

Mr Miah, of Homerton High Street, east London, addressed the court only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey set for 30 March.

Following the fatal stabbing on Thursday, detective chief inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Yasmin’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them that we are working around the clock to get them the answers they deserve.

“It is heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed. All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this.

“Tackling violence against woman is one of the Met’s top priorities. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. We will continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and local people will also see additional police in the area.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information, to contact us. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. It could be key to this investigation.”

