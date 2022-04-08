Yami Gautam Slams Critic For 'Disrespectful' Review Of 'Dasvi' In Long Twitter Thread

Actor Yami Gautam’s social drama Dasvi, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur was recently released on Netflix and has been garnering mixed reviews from critics. The actor took to her Twitter last night and reacted to a review of her movie and called it ‘extremely disrespectful’. Gautam penned down a lengthy note and said that she would appreciate it the critic did not review her projects henceforth.

Yami Gautam shared an excerpt of the review of Dasvi done by Film Companion that read, “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive.” Reacting to the review, the actor wrote, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it.”

She further went onto say that it takes a lot of hard work to reach where she is today, “It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!” Yami asked the publication to not review her movies going forward.

She wrote, “It’s heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don’t seek that since long now! I would request you not to ‘review’ my performance henceforth ! I’ll find grace in that & it’ll be less painful.”

Dasvi released last week on Netflix and JioCinema and stars Abhishek Bachchan as a politician who gets arrested and attempts to clear his class 10 exams while he is in jail. Yami plays the role of strict police officer who later helps Bachchan in his goal.

