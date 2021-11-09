Xfinity outage – latest updates: Internet issues continue for many US users

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country.

People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.

The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.

But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.

1636469137

Xfinity support finally acknowledges issues – though not publicly

The official Xfinity Support Twitter account has had a busy morning – it is replying to multiple complaints per minute. But it hasn’t yet posted a public admission that there’s something going on.

In tweets, however, it does seem to acknowledge that there is something widespread going on:

There’s still no indication of what it might be or when it might be fixed, however.

Andrew Griffin9 November 2021 14:45
1636468687

Affected users ask for help with excuses

Given that people often rely on their home internet to also be their work internet, these days, such an outage can be especially unhelpful. As this tweet notes:

Andrew Griffin9 November 2021 14:38
1636468465

Outage appears to spread across the country

As this humorous tweet suggests, the centre of the Xfinity outage appears to be… everywhere.

Andrew Griffin9 November 2021 14:34
1636468407

1636468334

Hello and welcome…

… to The Independent’s coverage of the ongoing Xfinity outage.

Andrew Griffin9 November 2021 14:32

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
