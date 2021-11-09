Xfinity internet appears to be experiencing an outage, with multiple user reporting they are unable to get online.

Users said their internet connections had stopped working on Tuesday morning local time.

Vast numbers of people were hit by the issues, many of them in the Bay Area, LA, Seattle and New York and New Jersey, according to tracking website Down Detector. But the issues appeared to be more widespread, too.

Xfinity representatives directed affected users to its status page, which includes a map to check for local outages and the option to check the status of a connection. It also includes tips, including restarting the modem and cable boxes, as well as ensuring they are plugged in, to try and make the connection work.

But multiple customers said the internet problems meant they were unable to access that page as usual, and that they had struggled to get through on Xfinity’s support lines.

The problems came just hours after another outage in the Bay Area late on Monday evening, though there is no indication they are necessarily linked.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xfinity outage: Internet goes down for users across the US