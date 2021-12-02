The UK’s medical regulator has approved a second monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, after a clinical trial found it reduced vulnerable adults’ risk of hospitalisation and death by 79 per cent.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced on Thursday that it was giving the green light to Xevudy (sotrovimab), a drug developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology.
It is the second antibody therapeutic to receive approval in the UK, three months after Ronapreve, which is produced by Regeneron/Roche, became the first.
More follows…
Source Link Xevudy: UK approves new Covid treatment found to cut risk of death by 80%