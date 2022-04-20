Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming sooner than expected – here’s where to get the best deals

After initially confirming a release date for September 2022 during a Nintendo Direct event, Monolith Soft’s hugely popular next installment in the Xenoblade series received a surprise bump up the calendar.

Announced on 19 April, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now being released a full two months ahead of schedule on 29 July 2022, much to the joy of Nintendo Switch fans.

Each game in the series is loosely connected, but Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will bridge the gap between the previous two mainline titles.

Players will control seven characters including a new protagonist named Noah. One new battle mechanic being implented into the game is called “Ouroboros mode”, where two characters can combine into a giant form, each with their own powerful moev set.

In order to help you find the best pre-order deals for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 we’ve compiled the list and information below.

Best pre-order deals for ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ collector’s edition

A collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively in the My Nintendo Store and the bundle will contain the following items:

A copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Package artwork from character artist Masatsugu Saito

A hardcover concept art book with more than 250 pages

A steel case for the game card

No further details about the collector’s edition have been made available on the official Nintendo website just yet, but pre-orders can be expected to commence shortly.

