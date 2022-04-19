Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gets an early release date and it’s sooner than you think

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest instalment in Monolith Soft’s role-playing game, is receiving a surprise change to its release date, and it’s much sooner than expected.

It was originally announced during a Nintendo Direct event that the videogame would be released in September this year, but it will now be out two months ahead of schedule in July.

A new trailer accompanied the announcement, with further gameplay details and new characters.

In this latest entry in the long-running role-playing series, players embark on an epic adventure that tells a grand tale with “life” as its central theme while connecting the two previous Xenoblade Chronicles games.

Read on to learn more about the release trailer, price and new features of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ release date

In a new trailer featured on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, a release date has been set for 29 July 2022 on Nintendo Switch consoles, including Nintendo Switch OLED and lite models.

The trailer shows the main character, Noah, and his friends being pursued by two nations. It also reveals new “Ouroboros forms”, which allow members of the player’s party to transform into oversized entities during battle.

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ where to buy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available to pre-order directly from Nintendo (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk) as well as Amazon (£42.95, Amazon.co.uk), ShopTo (£42.85, Shopto.net) and Smyths Toys (£41.99, Smythstoys.com).

A collector’s edition of the game will be available exclusively in the My Nintendo Store too. This will include package artwork from artist Masatsugu Saito, a hardcover concept art book with more than 250 pages and a steel case for the game card.

(Nintendo)

Details on when the collector’s edition will be available to pre-order or its price had not been given at the time of writing, but we will keep this article updated as soon as we know more.

