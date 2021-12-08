Xbox series X UK stock – live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console before Christmas?

More retailers are expected to drop this week (iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X launched a full year ago, quickly becoming Microsoft’s best-selling console. But despite its success the next-generation games machine is still difficult to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in physical shops.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a snail’s pace, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced series X in more in demand and typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1638951315 Follow along for live Xbox stock updates Good morning, and welcome back to the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Right now the Xbox is sold out across the board but, as always, we’re doggedly scouring the internet for any sightings of Microsoft’s new console. With Christmas looming on the horizon, we’re hoping to see extra consoles offered by retailers over the few remaining weeks. Keep an eye on this liveblog, as we’ll be posting all of the latest Xbox UK restock news as soon as we have it. Steve Hogarty 8 December 2021 08:15 1638895769 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us, we’re downing stock tracking tools for the rest of the evening. Hopefully you managed to grab a console at either Currys or Very earlier today, and you won’t be darkening our doorstep any longer with your incessant need for Xboxes. We’re approaching the last few drops before Christmas, so if you’re still trying to get Microsoft’s newest games machine under the tree, we recommend that you join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the hunt. Steve Hogarty 7 December 2021 16:49 1638894700 How to buy an Xbox series X online While we wait for more stock to arrive, here are a few general tips on bagging Microsoft’s next-gen console when it appears. Register accounts at the retailers most likely to restock, such as Amazon, Currys PC World, Smyths Toys, Argos and Game

Add your payment details and delivery address in advance for a speedy checkout

Download each retailer’s app and add the Xbox series X to your wish list (or “save for later” list)

When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate that navigating through the website

Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console

The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription Steve Hogarty 7 December 2021 16:31 1638891280 Read our full review of the Xbox series X If you can’t buy an Xbox series X, why not do the next best thing and read all about it? Our review of the most advanced Xbox yet describes a powerful machine that’s still waiting on truly next-generation games to take advantage of the hardware. The pandemic has slowed more than just the production of games consoles. Many video games have had their development schedules delayed by the sudden shift to remote working in 2020, meaning the launch dates of major titles have had to be pushed back. Still, the Xbox series X is impressive. As our review puts it, “inside the black box are some seriously powerful components, matching a high-end gaming PC in a chassis that’s about the size of a loaf of Hovis.” Steve Hogarty 7 December 2021 15:34 1638887860 What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S? Microsoft makes two versions of the Xbox series game console, called the series S (£249, Amazon.co.uk) and the series X. The former is cheaper and less powerful, but is also far more widely available than the more powerful and more expensive (but very tricky to find) series X. As well as being smaller – and white instead of black – the series S has 512GB of solid-state storage, which is half that of the 1TB found in the Xbox series X. The S has four teraflops of processing power compared to the series X’s 12 teraflops, and it is limited to displaying games at a resolution of 1440p, whereas the series X can output games in 4K. That said, the series S can play video content from apps like Netflix and Prime Video in 4K resolution. Lastly, and unlike the series X, the series S does not have a disc drive, so games have to be downloaded from the Microsoft Store and it cannot play Blu-ray movies. The Xbox series S is priced at £249.99 and the series X is £449.99, making the smaller console great value for gamers who don’t demand 4K gaming. And you can actually buy one today, which is a nice bonus. Steve Hogarty 7 December 2021 14:37 1638884320 The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television. A lot of next-gen games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. Performance mode dials down the graphics settings in favour of smoother framerates of 60fps or more, while the graphics mode enables higher resolutions and fancier visual effects at the expense of framerate. If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming. Steve Hogarty 7 December 2021 13:38 1638880780 You can play Xbox games on your laptop You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for your download to finish. Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you're thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021. The store last had the Xbox series X in stock on 30 November. We’re expecting to see more availability in the run up to Christmas. Steve Hogarty 7 December 2021 11:10 1638873220 Does Game have the Xbox in stock? Though it’s sold out right now, Game has had the Xbox All Access programme in stock intermittently for the last two weeks. The pay-as-you-go alternative to buying the console at full price costs £28.99 per month for 24 months, and comes with two years of Game Pass Ultimate included. The retailer also sometimes stocks the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle. Game last had that limited edition Xbox at the end of October. We’ll let you know if Game receives another allocation of Xbox stock. Steve Hogarty 7 December 2021 10:33

