Xbox series X UK stock – live: Today’s restock news from Argos, Currys, Smyths and Game

The Xbox series X launched 12 months ago, but despite becoming Microsoft’s best-selling console is still difficult to find in stock anywhere in the UK. Both online and in physical shops, the Xbox is nowhere to be found.

A global shortage of semiconductors couples with bottlenecks in the supply chain have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on the next-generation games machine.

The less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X in more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1639038884 The Xbox series X is in stock at Argos Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 08:34 1639037851 Xbox stock trackers, activate Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome back to Thursday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer for fresh stock of Microsoft’s next-generation console, so you don’t have to. The moment that elusive black box appears somewhere online, we’ll alert you, giving you the best possible chance to snap up an Xbox. Let’s begin. Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 08:17 1638981957 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us, we’re downing stock tracking tools for the rest of the evening. It’s been a thoroughly uneventful day for Xbox restocks. With the window of opportunity to grab a console before Christmas rapidly closing, we suggest you join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the hunt. Until then, goodbye! Steve Hogarty 8 December 2021 16:45 1638980530 The best VPN for the Xbox series X If you stream movies on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to disguise your location and access content and shows not normally available in your country. A VPN can also bypass any firewalls imposed by whoever runs your network. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on a laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in your home in one go. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Steve Hogarty 8 December 2021 16:22 1638977110 Check out our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED The newly redesigned Nintendo Switch OLED launched in October and features an improved screen that’s bright, vivid and swimming in colour. So long as you weren’t waiting for a 4K upgrade, it’s the premium Switch model we’ve all been waiting for. If you’re about ready to hang up your Xbox hunting hat and admit defeat, there’s no better consolation prize. Argos currently has stock available in time for Christmas. Steve Hogarty 8 December 2021 15:25 1638973450 Is Xbox All Access worth it? (Microsoft) Smyths, Game and 4Gadgets often sell the Xbox through the Xbox All Access programme. What is that exactly? Xbox All Access is a interest-free finance option where, for 24 monthly payments of £28.99, you get an Xbox series X (worth £449) plus two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (worth £263). That’s £712 worth of stuff for £694 spread over two years. As long as the Xbox series X or Game Pass Ultimate doesn’t fall in price during the term (which is unlikely) you’ll make a small saving. Game Pass Ultimate works like a Netflix subscription, unlocking access to a changing library of more than 100 games on demand. If anything we predict Microsoft will increase the cost of a subscription eventually. You need to pass a credit check with Klarna to make sure you’re in a comfortable enough position to keep making the monthly payments. Steve Hogarty 8 December 2021 14:24 1638970030 What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S? After a couple of restocks yesterday it’s looking like a quieter day today. So let’s brush up on the fundamentals, and remind ourselves of the differences between the two types of Xbox console. There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful £249 Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range £449 Xbox series X. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249.99 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

