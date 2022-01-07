Xbox series X UK stock – live: EE, Smyths Toys and Asda restocks are available now – how to get a console

More consoles are expected at UK retailers this week (The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at EE, as well as Smyths Toys and Asda through Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with a global chip shortage and bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in the autumn of 2020.

December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out at most retailers.

When new consoles appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes as quick-fingered customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock alerts. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out again.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Read more:

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Show latest update 1641545581 Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to today’s Xbox liveblog – happy Friday! Once again we’re back to track every UK retailer for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you the live Xbox restock updates as they happen. If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this frosty Friday morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Eva Waite-Taylor 7 January 2022 08:53 1641488357 Live blog signing off While we didn’t see much in the way of major restocks today, a couple of bundles were available at Currys until going out of stock in the late-afternoon, and the series X can still be bought through Xbox All Access at both Asda and Smyths Toys. We also spotted a handful of consoles available at four branches of Smyths, but high street stock is still severely restricted, and EE customers have seen console availability today too. We’re signing off for the evening now, but will be back again tomorrow morning for another day of Xbox hunting. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 16:59 1641485098 The Xbox series X headsets to look out for The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers. The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb. If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today. Immerse yourself in play with these top gaming headsets for Xbox, PS5, PC and more, available from Amazon, Argos and Currys Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 16:04 1641481378 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again…this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 15:02 1641479338 The best VPN for the Xbox series X If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 14:28 1641477718 What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S? As we wait for more Xbox stock to drop, it’s time to brush up on the fundamentals. Know your enemy and all that. There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T Resolution: 4K at 60fps Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 14:01 1641475858 The best Xbox series X games to play right now Have you managed to grab an Xbox this week? Perhaps you get one for Christmas. Well, have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first. Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already. Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 13:30 1641474118 Sign up to the Indy (The Independent) Have we helped you get an Xbox? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 13:01 1641470578 You can play Xbox games on your laptop You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation. Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 12:02 1641469258 How to buy an Xbox series X online (Microsoft) While there are few restocks to report on, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens. Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above

Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop

Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list

When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website

Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console

The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 11:40

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xbox series X UK stock – live: EE, Smyths Toys and Asda restocks are available now – how to get a console