Xbox series X UK stock – live: EE and Currys restocks are available now – how to get one

More consoles are expected at UK retailers this week (The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys and EE, and is available through Xbox All Access at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with a global chip shortage and bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in the autumn of 2020.

December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out at most retailers.

When new consoles appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes as quick-fingered customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock alerts. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out again.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Read more:

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Show latest update 1641469258 How to buy an Xbox series X online (Microsoft) While there are few restocks to report on, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens. Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above

Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop

Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list

When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website

Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console

The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 11:40 1641467373 How to buy a PS5 If you’ve decided to switch consoles and are now looking for a PS5 instead of an Xbox series X, then you need to check out our other restocking live blog. Here you’ll find all of the latest news on PS5 stock right across the UK, and even tips on how to secure a console today. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 11:09 1641466015 Handful of consoles arrive in Smyths Toys stores Do you live in Luton, Friern Barnet, Loughton or Plymouth? Well we have some good news for you, because your local Smyths Toys branch has some Xbox series X consoles in stock. We’re talking very small numbers though, so you’ll have to be quick. In fact, there’s only one console in Luton, two in Friern Barnet, six in Loughton and two in Plymouth. Good luck! Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 10:46 1641465958 When did Game last have any Xbox series X stock? Game last offered the Xbox series X online on 21 December, via the pay-monthly Xbox All Access programme. Since then, we have seen the odd handful of consoles on shelves in Game stores, promoted on their respective Twitter accounts, but they always sell out very quickly. No word yet on when more consoles will be available to buy outright on the Game website – but, rest assured, we’ll be the first to let you know as soon as the restock lands. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 10:45 1641464902 The Xbox series X is still (still!) in stock at Currys You read that right. It’s been literally days now and a couple of Xbox series X bundles are still available to buy on the Currys website. They are priced at £589 and £644, so securing one will mean spending a fair bit more than the series X’s £449 retail price. But they include useful extras like the Elite series 2 controller and a 1TB hard drive for expanded console storage. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 10:28 1641463972 How to find the best deals in the January 2022 sales While we wait for more Xbox consoles to arrive, why not check out the January sales? Our IndyBest team has been busy searching for the very best deals from a wide range of UK retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis & Partners. This guide puts all of the best January 2022 deals into one place, while this live blog is constantly updated when our team finds a deal or discount worth shouting about. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 10:12 1641463479 When did AO last have stock? AO is one of the few retailers to have the Xbox series X in stock post-Christmas. Those consoles landed on the AO website on 30 December and were offered as a bundle with a charging dock, extra controller and a gaming headset. Bundles tend to stay in stock longer as they’re slightly more expensive and less appealing to scalpers, as the bundled accessories eat into their potential profit. Despite being sold as bundles, the consoles still eventually sold out. There’s no word yet on when AO will have its next PS5 restock. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 10:04 1641462314 PS5 vs Xbox series X Which next-generation game console is best? It can be tricky to work out which is right for you (and the answer might well boil down to which is actually available to buy). Thankfully, The Independent’s technology editor Andrew Griffin has given his thoughts on how the Xbox series X and PS5 compare. “Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, Griffin says. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 09:45 1641460977 EE is bundling the Xbox series X with a phone contract New customers and certain existing eligible customers can add an Xbox series X to their phone contract at EE right now. The add-on costs £31 per month for 24 months and has a £10 upfront fee. It also comes with 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate worth £264. Xbox All Access, a similar deal sold by Smyths, Game and Asda, costs £28.99 with no upfront fee. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 09:22 1641460668 When did Amazon last have Xbox series X stock? Retail giant Amazon last had Xbox series X stock available in the UK on 4 January, just a couple of days ago. But the consoles disappeared after just a couple of minutes, as they often do on Amazon. This is partly due to pent up demand, but also because Amazon doesn’t restrict sales to Prime members, as it does with the PS5. This means anyone can jump onto the site and buy one, and also means scalpers can purchase the console using automated bots, wiping out stock in the blink of an eye. Alistair Charlton 6 January 2022 09:17

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

