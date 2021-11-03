Xbox series X UK stock – live: Console shortages could continue into 2022

Microsoft And Sega Form Cloud Gaming Alliance

Despite launching one year ago, the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK. The ongoing supply chain crisis has slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a near-standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The cheaper and less power Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within moments of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before anyone else can.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1635928473 Where is the Xbox series X in stock today? The Xbox series X is currently sold out across the board. So in the absence of any stock, let’s go through our hot tips for today. Argos has been dropping consoles on the down-low for the last few weeks now, making new stock available exclusively through click and collect at local stores. You can usually get as far as adding the Xbox series X to your trolley, at which point you’ll most likely see that there are no available delivery or collection slots. However, if you’ve got a lucky postcode, your nearest branch could have the Xbox in stock. No joy? Try the Argos app too. Add the console to your wish list for a speedy checkout when the Xbox becomes available. Steve Hogarty 3 November 2021 08:34 1635927931 Xbox trackers, activate Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome back to Wednesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be continuously monitoring UK retailers for the first sign of Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock. Despite being out for 12 months, the Xbox series X is still in short supply and usually sells out faster than you can say boo to a goose, so stick with our Xbox stock alert liveblog to be the first to know when the elusive console appears. Ready? Let’s begin. Steve Hogarty 3 November 2021 08:25 1635872520 Xbox stock trackers, signing off That’s all from us for another day. Thank you for sticking with us on the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. It’s been another quiet day for restocks, but with so many retailers now poised to drop more stock it’s only a matter of time before we’re up to our ankles in Xbox. We’re expecting movement at Argos and the Microsoft Store this week, and will be shaking down our sources for the latest intel, rumours and Xbox restock predictions as they happen. Join us again tomorrow morning to be in with the best chance of grabbing an Xbox. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 17:02 1635869899 The Xbox One can now stream Xbox series X games Microsoft has started allowing some Xbox One owners to stream Xbox series X games over its cloud gaming service. Cloud gaming allows anyone with a controller, a screen and a fast enough internet connection to stream next-generation games without any downloads or installations to worry about – basically like pressing play on Netflix and being dropped right into the action. It’s already possible to play some Xbox series X games on a laptop or even a smartphone using Xbox Cloud Gaming, but until now the service hasn’t been available on older Xbox consoles. The feature is being rolled out to early testers right now, with a full launch planned the coming weeks. Soon, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to jump into multiplayer games they don’t personally own to instantly join friends who are already playing online. If the feature is successful, it could see traditional games consoles going the way of the DVD player, seeing as you won’t need to own a physical box in your living room to play games any more. Microsoft is far from the first to attempt cloud gaming on this scale. Google’s ambitious and sometimes unreliable Stadia platform (£8.99, Google.com) enables high-end PC gaming on laptops, phones and TVs. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 16:18 1635866779 Where can you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED? Whether you consider yourself an Xbox fan or a PlayStation fan, your second console surely has to be the Nintendo Switch. The newest model features a brighter screen and an all-round more premium feel, with a richer and more colourful OLED display that transforms handheld games into the luscious, vibrant worlds Nintendo intended them to be. It’s a stunning device, and host to the best exclusives on any platform. The Switch is often sold out, but new stock arrives pretty regularly. We’re tracking which retailers have the console in stock over on our Nintendo Switch stock page, where we also walk you through how to choose the right model Switch for you. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 15:26 1635863168 The best Xbox series X games to play right now Did you manage to grab an Xbox last week? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first. Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 14:26 1635859748 What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S? (Microsoft) Let’s take a moment to remind ourselves of the differences between the flagship console and its cheaper sibling, the Xbox series S. Apart from the latter being in stock, of course. All Xbox games old and new run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity of the X (512GB compared to 1TB) and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T Resolution: 4K at 60fps Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 13:29 1635856208 The best VPN for the Xbox series X If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 12:30 1635852668 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Want even more new gadget reviews and product round-ups? Look no further than IndyBest’s weekly newsletter, where we highlight the must-have items of the week. Every Friday, we’ll send you a digest of everything new in the world of shopping – whether it’s console news or lifestyle and fitness products, we’ve got it all, including the latest deals. Interested? Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 11:31 1635850928 The Xbox series X headsets to look out for The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers. The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb. If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 11:02

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xbox series X UK stock - live: Console shortages could continue into 2022