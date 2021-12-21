Xbox series X tracker – live: Where to buy the new console in the UK today

More stock is expected in the UK early this week (iStock/The Independent)

Update: Xbox All Access is available at Asda. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is this year’s hot ticket gift. Launched in November of 2020, the next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.

Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox before Christmas gets here,

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1640076574 Good morning Xbox hunters we’re in stock at Asda Welcome back to yet another day of tracking down the Xbox series X. And on this fine Tuesday morning we bring you good news that the next-gen console is in stock at Asda still via the Xbox All Access. How does it work? You pay nothing upfront and get an Xbox series X console and a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate for £28.99 per month. At the end of the 24-month term, you keep the console. If you order by midday today, you’ll receive it on Christmas Eve. Go, go, go! Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 08:49 1640016997 What is Xbox All Access? (Microsoft) There’s more than one way to buy an Xbox series X console. You can either pay £449 in full, as usual, or you can join the Xbox All Access programme. Available at Game, Smyths and Asda, the Xbox All Access scheme lets you spread the cost of the Xbox series X or series S over two years. You pay nothing up front and get an Xbox series X console and a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate for £28.99 per month. At the end of the 24 month term, you keep the console. Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 16:16 1640014237 Can you install a VPN on an Xbox? If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 15:30 1640010757 Where is the Xbox series S in stock? (Microsoft) As fans clamour to get their hands on the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere. The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine however, and a viable alternative to the more expensive Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation Xbox games, but with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big. There’s now an official Xbox series S + Fortnite + Rocket League bundle on the shelves too, costing £24. You can find it at Very, Game, Amazon and more. Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 14:32 1640006917 Even Microsoft can’t find the Xbox in stock You’d think Microsoft would be able to source enough Xbox series X consoles to host the first Halo Infinite championship, but as Eurogamer reports, even the console’s own manufacturer can’t find the Xbox in stock. Instead, Microsoft has had to make use of Xbox series X development kits – non-retail versions of the console used by software developers to create and test their games – to ensure every player has a console to compete with. The issue, as always, is the supply chain bottleneck triggered by the entire global shipping infrastructure briefly coming to a halt earlier this year. Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 13:28 1640003317 Sign up to the Indy Did we just help you get an Xbox? Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 12:28 1640000051 Hunting for a PS5 this Christmas? Well well well, look how the turns have tabled. While we’ve been swimming in Xboxes this morning, over on the PS5 stock tracking liveblog they don’t have two consoles to rub together. There’s a complete absence of PlayStations. If you’re trying to track down Sony’s next-generation console in time for Christmas, head over there for the latest tips on where it might appear next. Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 11:34 1639999004 Tips for buying the Xbox from Amazon Having trouble adding the Xbox series X to your basket at Amazon? Try adding the console to your wishlist first, then heading into your wishlist and clicking the link from there. Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 11:16 1639996843 The Xbox series X is still in stock at Amazon This is the longest Amazon restock we’ve seen since the console first launched back in November of 2020. Not many things move us to tears here on the Xbox stock tracking liveblog, but this is a truly momentous occasion. A thing of great beauty. The drop we have all been waiting for. We are humbled by the sheer availability of the Xbox series X this morning. Please, go collect your prize. You deserve this. Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 10:40 1639993794 Where is the Xbox series X in stock? The earlier restock of the full-price console at Smyths Toys is now sold out, but you can still get an Xbox series X there via the Xbox All Access programme. The same programme can be found at Asda too. And amazingly, over at Amazon there are still a few thousand Xboxes left in stock. What a joyous time to be a stock tracker. We’re swimming in consoles this morning. Steve Hogarty 20 December 2021 09:49

