Xbox series X stock – live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK today?

The Xbox series X is sold out. Despite launching 12 months ago, Microsoft’s next-generation console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK. Both online and in-store, the Xbox is nowhere to be found.

A shortage of semiconductors coupled with delays in the global supply chain have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on the console.

The cheaper, less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X in more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1639067948 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us for another day. Did you manage to grab an Xbox at Argos earlier? We’re still seeing some residual consoles floating around at random stores up and down the UK. It’s worth popping into your local branch to ask in person, if you can. If not, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Bye bye! Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 16:39 1639066553 Play Xbox series X games on your laptop This might tide you over while we wait for the Xbox series X to come back into stock: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a selection of Xbox games on their PC right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service. You don’t need a gaming PC, just a fast enough internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021. Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 16:15 1639063509 Xbox celebrates its 20th birthday the only way it knows how That’s right, it’s a limited edition Xbox controller. The 20th anniversary special edition Xbox wireless controller celebrates two decades of Microsoft’s console, and is designed to resemble the original Xbox debug kit in translucent black and lurid green. (The debug kit is the exclusive version of the console Microsoft sends to games studios for testing and development purposes, very few people ever lay eyes on one.) Perhaps the most exciting feature of the new controller is how it unlocks a new background inspired by the original Xbox dashboard when you connect it to your Xbox series X. The controller launched alongside a matching Xbox headset on 15 November and is available exclusively at the Microsoft Store for £59.99. Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 15:25 1639060149 The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing that lives at the other end of the HDMI cable – is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console? The Xbox series X can output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach. If your TV only goes up to 1080p, games will still look great but you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. You can expect to pay at least £100 extra to buy an Xbox this way. If you’ve given up on waiting, Amazon pretty much always has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249.99, Amazon.co.uk). Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 11:55 1639049938 The Xbox series X is back in stock at Argos The £449 standalone console is available to click and collect in stores around the country. No messy bundles this time. Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 11:38 1639048913 The best Xbox series X games to play right now Let’s take a quick break from Xbox hunting to gaze longingly at a bunch of games you could be playing on your shiny (well, matte black) new console. There are some unmissable next-gen exclusives to be found in our list of the best Xbox series X games, such as the spectacular looking Microsoft Flight Simulator, as well as remastered and zhuzhed up versions of Xbox One classics. Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 11:21 1639046993 Can you still buy the ‘Halo Infinite’ bundle? (Microsoft) The Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle launched in November, though the branded console sold out at the pre-order stage and is now unavailable to buy anywhere. There had only been two places to pre-order this even rarer variant of Xbox: Game and the Microsoft Store. Pre-orders opened on 25 August and were snapped up in 20 minutes flat. We’re unlikely to see it appear on sale again any time soon. Steve Hogarty 9 December 2021 10:49

