Xbox series X stock – live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next before Christmas?

We’re predicting more restocks at UK retailers today (The Independent)

The Xbox series X is consistently sold out across the world. Launched in November last year, Microsoft’s next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.

Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the games machine to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1639729857 Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Heya! Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this December Friday morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Daisy Lester 17 December 2021 08:30 1639674038 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us, thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. It’s been an okay-day for restocks with the console still being available in a bundle at Game and a drop from EE for customers only. If the Game bundle was too expensive for you or EE’s unaccessible, make sure you stay ahead of the game and be in with the best possible chance of finding the Xbox in stock, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 17:00 1639670438 The best Xbox series X games to play right now Did you manage to grab an Xbox last week? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first. Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already. Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 16:00 1639666841 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again…this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 15:00 1639663238 How to buy an Xbox series X in store Lately, more retailers have opted to restock the Xbox in store rather than online. This helps avoid scalpers and get the console into the hands of legitimate customers. Keeping track of the stock situation in physical shops is tricky, but not impossible. We rely on tips from shoppers, reports from Twitter, and intel from our shady network of spies embedded in every brick-and-mortar shop in the country. Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock out there in the wild: The retailers rumoured to have in-store stock are Argos, Smyths Toys and Game. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, and Currys having physical stock.

Enter your post code on the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.

Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 14:00 1639659638 Looking for a PS5? EE and Littlewoods restocks are available now It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first landed in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store. If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 13:00 1639656041 You can play Xbox games on your laptop You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation. Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 12:00 1639654841 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Have we helped you get an Xbox? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 11:40 1639653641 Need some new wireless earbuds? Earbuds might not be great for gaming, but that doesn’t stop us from using them while playing a bit of Fortnite. We’ve tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best wireless earbuds, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market. Whether you’re a style-conscious pop lover, a fitness fan on a budget or a blasphemous earbud-wearing gamer, there’s something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds. Our reviewer said that they were a “top-notch” pair for those who don’t want to splash. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 11:20 1639653403 The Xbox series X is in stock at EE EE has restocked the Xbox series X as part of a bundle costing £31 a month and £10 upfront . The bundle includes Series X console, the Xbox game pass ultimate, gamer’s data pass and the video pass. You must be an EE customer to snap up the bundle or join EE and add it to your phone plan. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 11:16

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next before Christmas?