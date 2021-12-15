Xbox series X stock – live: Where to get Microsoft’s console in the UK today

We’re predicting more restocks at UK retailers today (The Independent)

The Xbox series X is consistently sold out across the world. Launched in November last year, Microsoft’s next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.

Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the games machine to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1639556465 Good morning, Xbox hunters Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the web for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive console. The Xbox series X is being restocked with increasing frequency in the run up to Chrissamus, with no fewer than four retailers restocking yesterday alone. The increased supply is being met with equally voracious demand, so the Xbox sells out almost as soon as it appears. The cheek! Stick with us today and we’ll alert you to new stock the instant it becomes available, giving you the best chance to nab an Xbox before anyone else does. You ready? Let’s go. Steve Hogarty 15 December 2021 08:21 1639500072 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us for another day. It’s been an exciting one, with UK retailers rushing to get as many consoles onto the shelves as they can before Christmas. We saw restocks at Very, Game and Costco, with even more shoppers reporting the availability of Xbox series X consoles in-store at Smyths Toys. If you’re still empty-handed, don’t worry – we’ll be picking up the search again tomorrow morning, when this mid-December Xbox surge is bound to continue. Until then, stay safe! Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 16:41 1639498756 ‘Power On’, a six-part Xbox documentary series is free on YouTube now Wondering how we got here, scrabbling for handfuls of Xbox series X consoles in the dirt like beasts? Well, Power On: The Story of Xbox is a six-part YouTube documentary telling the story of the conception of the Xbox, the 20-year history of the hardware and how it repeatedly avoided being axed by cautious Microsoft execs. It’s a fascinating, well-produced and free-to-watch series that charts the course of a plucky new corporate division created at a time when the nascent Sony PlayStation was exploding in popularity, and industry giants Nintendo and Sega still reigned supreme. Here’s the trailer. Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 16:19 1639494646 You can play Xbox games on your laptop This might tide you over while we wait for the Xbox series X to come back into stock: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a selection of Xbox games on their PC right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service. You don’t need a gaming PC, just a fast enough internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling. It genuinely feels a bit like wizardry. Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021. Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 15:10 1639490746 The Xbox series X hard drive has £25 off at Amazon While we wait for more Xbox series X stock to materialise, you might want to consider boosting your future console’s available storage. The Seagate 1TB storage expansion card (£194.99. Amazon.co.uk) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X you don’t own yet. There’s 11 per cent off, so if the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up. With download sizes ballooning and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) hogging up to 100GB of the Xbox’s built in hard drive, it likely won’t be long until expansion drives are a required accessory. Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 14:05 1639487866 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for more deals Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter right now to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our crack team of IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 13:17 1639486281 The Xbox series X is in stock at Costco Costco has the Xbox series X available to purchase as part of a bundle costing £659.89. It’s expensive but not over-priced, and the included items are worth the extra dough. The bundle includes: The console

Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 5, Riders Republic (three great games) Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 12:51 1639485046 Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED (Nintendo Switch) If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor. Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again…this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 12:30 1639483330 The Xbox series X is in stock at Game Game is selling the Xbox series X with the premium elite wireless 2 controller (usually £150) and a copy of FIFA 22 for £674.97. Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 12:02 1639480346 The Xbox series X is still in stock at Very The “console only” option has now sold out. Now you’ve got to either buy the console with an additional controller or with a copy of Halo Infinite, both fine choices. Steve Hogarty 14 December 2021 11:12

