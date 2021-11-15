Xbox series X stock – live: Today’s UK restock news as Halo edition releases

Microsoft announces Xbox Series X mini fridge release date

The Xbox series X just celebrated its first birthday. And yet, despite the series X being around for a whole 12 months, it’s stick very tricky to buy, with severe stock shortages both online and in-store, right across the UK.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving gamers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1636965167 The ‘Halo Infinite’ limited edition Xbox launches today (Microsoft) The Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle officially launches today. But hey, there’s also no stock of this one either. Announced on 25 August at Microsoft’s Gamescom showcase, pre-orders for the branded console immediately sold out at the Microsoft Store and Game. Since then, Game has re-opened its pre-orders a couple of times, each time selling out in minutes. But the Microsoft Store has been less liberal with its supply, which suggests to us that the official retailer could be holding back some stock to sell today. The Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X comes with Halo Infinite pre-loaded on it and costs £479.99. That’s only £30 more than the basic console. Steve Hogarty 15 November 2021 08:32 1636963899 Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring the internet for the barest glimpse of Microsoft’s sold-out console. The absentee Xbox has been pretty much impossible to get hold of since launching last year. When new stock appears it’s usually without warning and sells out in seconds. That’s why we’re tireless tracking every UK retailer at once, to alert you as soon as stock appears and give you the best chance of grabbing a console. Let’s go. Steve Hogarty 15 November 2021 08:11

