Xbox series X stock – live: Today’s restock updates from John Lewis, Asda, Game and more

Microsoft reveals Adidas x Xbox shoe

The Xbox series X remains sold out across all UK retailers, despite having launched almost one year ago. An ongoing shortage of microprocessors coupled with jams in the global supply chain has effectively brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a stop, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

When it does appear in stock, online shoppers are quick to react. The Xbox series X sells out within minutes, sometimes seconds, so knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

After yesterday's excitement it's been a quieter one so far today. So let's brush up on the fundamentals and remind you of the technical differences between the two versions of the new Xbox. There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It's also cheaper and costs just £249 ( Amazon.co.uk ). Here are the details, if you're into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
Memory : 10GB GDDR6
Storage : 512GB SSD
Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
Memory : 16GB GDDR6
Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T Resolution: 4K at 60fps Alistair Charlton 27 October 2021 14:05

