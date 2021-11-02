Xbox series X stock – live: Today’s restock news from Argos, Smyths, Currys and more

Microsoft And Sega Form Cloud Gaming Alliance

The Xbox series X launched almost one full year ago, but Microsoft’s next-generation console is still nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK. The ongoing supply chain crisis has slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a near-standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy one.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting to the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1635841638 Could Amazon restock today? Let’s start looking a few retailers we think could restock the Xbox series X this morning. Amazon last restocked the Xbox last week, breaking a dry spell that had lasted more than a month. This could put the retailer back on the cards for more regular restocks as we enter November. When Xbox stock was a little more free-flowing a few months ago, Amazon could restock the console roughly once per week. When the Xbox is restocked at Amazon, it sells out even faster than usual, as the retailer is a top target for automated bots and fast-fingered buyers. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 08:27 1635841616 Could Amazon restock today? Let’s start looking at a few retailers we think could restock the Xbox series X this morning. Amazon last restocked the Xbox last week, breaking a dry spell that had lasted more than a month. This could put the retailer back on the cards for more regular restocks as we enter November. When Xbox stock was a little more free-flowing a few months ago, Amazon could restock the console roughly once per week. When the Xbox is restocked at Amazon, it sells out even faster than usual, as the retailer is a top target for automated bots and fast-fingered buyers. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 08:26 1635840600 Xbox stock trackers, activate Hello there! Welcome back to Tuesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the internet for any available stock of Microsoft’s newest console. When the Xbox appears, it can sell out in the time it takes you to say “oh look, the Xbox series X is back in stock, maybe I should think about clicking on this link, doop-de-doo”. That’s why we’re bringing you live stock alerts, tracking every UK retailer at once and raising the alarm as soon as the Xbox series X pops up, to give you a fighting chance of bagging the elusive console before it vanishes into the ether again. Let’s begin our search. Steve Hogarty 2 November 2021 08:10 1635785711 Xbox stock trackers, signing off And that’s all from us for another day. Thank you for reading the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. It’s been a quiet start to November, but we’ve high hopes for more restocks this week. October ended with a veritable parade of drops, culminating in the return of Xbox All Access to Game, as well as the reappearance of the fabled Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle. For all this talk of global supply chain problems, we’re seeing the pace of restocks really picking up as we approach the tail end of the year. To be the first to know when the next Xbox stock drop happens, join us again tomorrow morning. Until then! Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 16:55 1635783428 Xbox shortages will continue into 2022 Hoping to bag an Xbox in time for Christmas? You’ll have your work cut out for you. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that shortages of the Xbox series X will continue into 2022, as reported by VGC. Spencer also describes how it’s not just a general lack of microchips slowing things down, but the logistics of a jammed up global supply chain and several bottlenecks in the manufacturing process. “We’re working hard to bring [more consoles] to market,” Spencer says, “but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work through for quite a while.” That’s a slightly rosier outlook than that of Toshiba. As reported by Bloomberg, the electronics giant predicts that the gummed up supply of components will last into 2023. Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 16:17 1635780142 Differences between the Xbox series X and series S (Microsoft) While we wait for some Monday stock, let’s address a common question about the new Xbox consoles. There are two next-gen Xboxes: the less powerful Xbox series S and the more advanced Xbox series X, which launched together in November 2020. But how are they different? They both run the same next-gen games, but the cheaper Xbox series S has less processing power and half the storage space. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower, and you’ll have to use an external hard drive (£199, Currys.co.uk) if you run out of space on the Xbox series S. The Xbox series S costs £249 (Argos.co.uk), which is an enticing offer next to the Xbox series X at £449. Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 15:22 1635776782 You can play Xbox games on your laptop For £10.99 per month, you can play a selection of Xbox series X games in a browser window on any laptop using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service. Later this month, you’ll even be able to stream Xbox series X games on the Xbox One. You don’t need a gaming laptop, just a fast enough internet connection, a Game Pass Ultimate subscription (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), and an Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Game.co.uk), ideally. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service that unlocks a rolling library of more than 100 games. Most can be downloaded, but some can be streamed live to a smartphone, tablet or laptop browser window. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021. Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 14:26 1635773422 The best gaming deals for Black Friday 2021 Black Friday starts on 26 November, but as with previous years you can expect to see a few retailers begin their sales early. With the Xbox series X sold out everywhere, we’re not expecting much in the way of a discount on Microsoft’s console, but there will be deals on other consoles, games, accessories and more. Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 13:30 1635769582 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Want more shopping insights about tech or anything else? Then you should up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest comes packed with items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 12:26 1635766222 Can you buy the Xbox mini-fridge anywhere? When people joked that the newly announced Xbox series X looked a bit like a fridge, Microsoft acted quickly and leaned into the gag, sending full-size Xbox refrigerators to a handful of influential celebrities. It was only a matter of time before customers demanded their very own fridge, and so Microsoft produced the Xbox mini-fridge (£89.99, Game.co.uk), which is exactly what it sounds like: a tiny fridge that looks like the Xbox series X. And just like the console it resembles, the mini-fridge is sold out across the board. We’ll let you know as soon as it reappears in stock. Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 11:30

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from Argos, Smyths, Currys and more