Xbox series X stock – live: Today’s restock news from Argos, Currys, Game and more

We're predicting Xbox restocks this week

The Xbox series X has been with us for over a year now. And in that time Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records all over the place. Yet, despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both in-store and online.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a near-standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1637137232 Good morning! Welcome back to another day of Xbox restock tracking. Yesterday saw a fresh drop from Currys and we’re hopeful for more consoles from Amazon any day now. Stay tuned to this blog, which will be updated throughout the day as soon as we hear news of Xbox series X restocks across the UK. Alistair Charlton 17 November 2021 08:20

