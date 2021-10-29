Xbox series X stock – live: Today’s restock news from AO, Argos, Game and more

Microsoft announces Xbox Series X mini fridge release date

Since debuting almost a year ago, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out across the UK. The ongoing supply chain crisis coupled with a global shortage of microprocessors has brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but when the Xbox series X appears it sells out within minutes. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1635491400 Good morning, Xbox hunters Welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the web for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive console. The Xbox series X is being restocked with increasing frequency, with half a dozen drops this week alone. The increased supply is being met with equally voracious demand, so the Xbox sells out almost as soon as it appears. The cheek! Stick with us today and we’ll alert you to new stock the instant it becomes available, giving you the best chance to nab an Xbox before anyone else does. You ready? Let’s go. Steve Hogarty 29 October 2021 08:10 1635436636 Xbox stock trackers, signing off That’s all from us for another day. Thank you, as always, for joining us on the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. It’s been good to have you along for the ride. We’ve had a total of two restocks today. One from Game in the last few minutes, and another from Box, the retailer that loves to bundle the console with any old stuff it can find in the warehouse. It’s one way to weed out the scalpers, we suppose, so who can blame it? If you didn’t manage to find your Xbox today, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be starting our hunt for Xbox series X stock all over again. Until then, goodnight! Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 16:57 1635436412 Aaaaand it’s gone The Xbox series X is now sold out at Game. That was a quick one, just like the old days. While it was expensive at £609.98, the bundle did include a very desirable fancy-pants Xbox controller. I mean, we wouldn’t spend £160 on a controller, but as evidenced by the mayfly-esque lifespan of this Xbox drop, a lot of gamers will. Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 16:53 1635435396 The Xbox series X is in stock at Game Game is selling the Xbox series X bundled with the pro-level elite controller for £609.98. This is the high-end Xbox controller, with customisable buttons and thumbsticks, and is usually worth £160 by itself. Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 16:36 1635434469 You can play Xbox games on your laptop For £10.99 per month, you can play a selection of Xbox series X games not just on an Xbox, but in a browser window on any laptop using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service. You don’t need a gaming laptop or even a halfway powerful device, just a fast enough internet connection, a Game Pass Ultimate subscription (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), and an Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Game.co.uk), ideally. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service that unlocks a rolling library of more than 100 games. Most can be downloaded, but some can be streamed live to a smartphone, tablet or laptop browser window. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021. Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 16:21 1635430929 Differences between the Xbox series X and series S (Microsoft) While we wait for more stock, let’s address a common question about the new Xbox consoles. There are two next-gen Xboxes: the less powerful Xbox series S and the more advanced Xbox series X, which launched together in November 2020. They both run the same next-gen games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has a little less processing power and half the storage space. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower, and you’ll have to use an external hard drive or delete and redownload games to make space more often on the Xbox series S. For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X. The Xbox series S costs £249 (Argos.co.uk), which is an enticing offer next to the Xbox series X at £449. You could walk into an Argos today and be playing next-generation Xbox games by lunchtime, can you even imagine? Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 15:22 1635427629 The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X You don’t need a new 4K television to play on an Xbox series X, but if you’re still using an older 1080p set then we can highly recommend it. Many next-generation games can run in either a performance mode or a graphics mode. The former is meant for players who favour smoother framerates over visuals, while the latter enables enhanced visuals and higher resolutions, but at the expense of framerate. If your TV’s resolution only goes up to 1080p (also known as Full HD), you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you in your quest for better graphics and higher resolutions, we’ve compiled a list of the best 4K TV deals for gaming, entertainment, and movies. Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 14:27 1635424149 Check out some Black Friday 2021 tech deals With shortages of many high-end consumer electronics and tech predicted to last until Christmas, you might want to consider getting your gift shopping out of the way earlier than usual. We’ll be adding new deals as they appear in the run up to the big shopping event, so check back for updates as Black Friday approaches. Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 13:29 1635421822 The Xbox series X is in stock at Box Box is selling the Xbox series X as part of a bundle costing £734.99. That’s an expensive bundle, and includes an extra Xbox controller in pulse red, a wired Xbox stereo headset and a racing chair that looks a lot like a camping seat. The console cannot be purchased separately. (Playseat) Here’s the cost breakdown, in case you’re interested: Xbox series X console: £449

£449 Extra Xbox controller: £54

£54 Wired Xbox headset: £54

£54 Racing chair: £184 The chair is the Playseat Challenge, which usually retails for around this price and has great reviews from racing fans. It folds away for convenience and portability, and offers a better driving position for players with wheels and pedal accessories. If you were in the market for a racing chair as well as an Xbox series X, well boy is it your lucky day today. Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 12:50 1635420669 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for more deals Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter right now to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our crack team of IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Steve Hogarty 28 October 2021 12:31

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from AO, Argos, Game and more