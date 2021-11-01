Xbox series X stock – live: Today’s restock dates and news from Argos, Game, Smyths and more

Microsoft Flight Simulator getting Game of the Year Edition

November marks an entire year since the Xbox series X launched in the UK, but despite being in full-production for 12 months Microsoft’s next-generation console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere. The global shortage of microprocessors, combined with the ongoing supply chain crisis, has brought manufacturing of the Xbox to a near-standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy one.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock pretty much anywhere you look, but the Xbox series X sells out within minutes of returning to the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1635756114 Where is the Xbox series X in stock today? The Xbox series X is out of stock across the board. We’re back to square one. Let’s take a look at a few likely retailers and rumours while we wait for more stock to appear. Argos is a tricksy one. The site lets you add a console to your trolley, but rest assured that the console is sold out online. At checkout you’ll be unable to select and collection or delivery options. The retailer hasn’t properly restocked the Xbox online in weeks, but there are reportedly some in-store restocks in branches around the country. These are often listed on the Argos site for click and collect, so it’s worth entering your post code to check your local area. The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes. Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 08:41 1635754805 Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail horizon for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive next-generation console. The Xbox has consistently been sold out since launching last year, and new stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds. That’s why we’re continually tracking every UK retailer to alert you as soon as stock appears, giving you the best chance of grabbing a console before everyone else. Ready? Let’s go. Steve Hogarty 1 November 2021 08:20

