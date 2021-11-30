Xbox series X stock – live: Restock news from Game, Smyths, Currys and more

Follow our restock tracker blog for all the latest updates (iStock/The Independent)

The Series X is now over 12 months old and the next-generation console has been breaking sales records all over the place since its launch. But, despite its apparent success, the console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on an Xbox.

The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find, but the more advanced Series X typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. So, knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1638263690 How to buy an Xbox series X online It’s all quiet on the Xbox front so far this morning, so let’s go over some things you can do right now to be ready when the next restock happens. Register an account at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above.

Ensure your correct payment details are saved in your browser on desktop, or on Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone.

Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop.

Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, in case the retailer makes its next Xbox drop a Prime-exclusive.

Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list.

When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley or basket – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website.

Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console.

The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription.

Don’t buy a console on social media, these are always scams. Sarah Young 30 November 2021 09:14 1638262852 Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to Tuesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Today we’re tracking every UK retailer for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black console, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Sarah Young 30 November 2021 09:00

