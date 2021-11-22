Xbox series X stock – live: Restock news and dates from John Lewis, EE and more

(The Independent)

The Xbox series X launched almost one full year ago, but Microsoft’s next-generation console is still nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, online and in-store. The ongoing global chip shortage and supply chain crisis has slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy one.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

