Xbox series X stock – live: Game still have restock available – how to get a console

The Xbox series X is consistently sold out across the world. Launched in November last year, Microsoft’s next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.

Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the games machine to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1639652438 Xbox Series X is still available at Game Game dropped a restock yesterday and yes, it is still available to buy at Game, albeit as part of a rather expensive bundle (£567.95, Game.com) that includes the Xbox Series X console, a black Xbox controller, three months Xbox game pass ultimate, a Player1 controller case and a t-shirt – all priced at £567.95. If you don’t fancy forking out this much, we’ll keep you posted on any more drops of the elusive console. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 11:00 1639651241 What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S? We’re coasting towards the end of the week with no new Xbox series X stock drops in sight. So let’s brush up on the fundamentals. Know your enemy and all that. There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T Resolution: 4K at 60fps Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 10:40 1639650041 The Xbox series X headsets to look out for The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers. The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb. If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 10:20 1639648841 The best VPN for the Xbox series X If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 10:00 1639647641 How to buy an Xbox series X online While there are no restocks to report on, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens. Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above

Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop

Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list

When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website

Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console

The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 09:40 1639646441 The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television. Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate. If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 09:20 1639645241 When will Smyths Toys restock the Xbox series X? Smyths Toys is currently sold out of the Xbox series X, but lately the retailer has been restocking the console in small numbers and in seemingly random branches of its stores around the country. Yesterday, it even dropped a small batch online that’s now sold out. If you’re passing by a store, it’s worth dropping in to ask about the Xbox – Smyths often restocks in store without listing availability online. Alongside Game and 4gadgets, Smyths Toys is one of three retailers partnering with Microsoft to sell the console through the Xbox All Access credit programme. An alternative to paying full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you pay for your console in monthly instalments over two years. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 09:00 1639644007 The best Xbox series X games to play right now Did you manage to grab an Xbox last week? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first. Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 08:40 1639642807 Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Heya! Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. Yesterday saw drops at Game and Smyths, so if you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this December morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Daisy Lester 16 December 2021 08:20 1639586922 Xbox stock trackers, signing off We end the day in an unusual position. As we post this message the Xbox series X is still available to buy at Game, albeit as part of a rather expensive bundle that includes that premium, ultra-high performance £150 controller. We’re also hearing reports that it’s possible to find consoles in certain Smyths Toys and Argos stores on the high street, though these are harder to stumble across. If you didn’t manage to pick one up today, and you’d rather not pay for a big old £660 bundle, join us again tomorrow morning when we’ll be resuming the search. We’re seeing more drops than we’ve ever witnessed before in our many, many months running this stock tracking liveblog, and we think there’s still time to snap up a console before Christmas. Until then, stay safe! Steve Hogarty 15 December 2021 16:48

