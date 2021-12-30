Xbox series X stock – live: Currys restock is available now – how to get Microsoft’s console

More consoles are expected at UK retailers soon (The Independent)

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is in stock now at Currys.

The Xbox series X is in short supply. While UK retailers restocked as many consoles as they could in the run up to Christmas, following the festive break Microsoft’s new console appears to be sold out. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors slowed production to a crawl, but the Xbox can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful and cheaper Xbox series S is in stock at pretty much everywhere, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

But, our liveblog is here to update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Read more:

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

Show latest update 1640854185 Xbox series X still in stock at Currys (The Independent) The gaming console is in stock at Currys, with two bundles. The cheapest option includes the Xbox series X and elite series 2 wireless controller (£589, Currys.co.uk). The high-end controller costs a whopping £150 alone. The other option is to buy it with the Seagate 1TB expansion hard drive (£659, Currys.co.uk). We’ve seen the expansion drive sell for around £190 in the past, so this is close to what you’d pay if you were to buy both products separately. If you can afford it, we’d suggest the bundle with the extra hard drive is the best value option here. Expanding the Xbox’s capacity gives you more room for downloads, and modern games are taking up more and more space. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 08:49 1640853902 Good morning Xbox hunters Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 08:45 1640797818 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us, thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. It’s been an eventful day, with stock still available at Currys in two bundles. The cheaper bundle ( £589, Currys.co.uk) includes the series X console and elite series 2 wireless controller while the pricier includes the Xbox series X as part of a bundle containing the Seagate 1TB expansion hard drive (£659, Currys.co.uk). Continue to stay ahead of the game and be in with the best possible chance of finding the Xbox in stock by joining us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 17:10 1640797218 How to buy an Xbox series X in store Lately, more retailers have opted to restock the Xbox in store rather than online. This helps avoid scalpers and get the console into the hands of legitimate customers. Keeping track of the stock situation in physical shops is tricky, but not impossible. We rely on tips from shoppers, reports from Twitter, and intel from our shady network of spies embedded in every brick-and-mortar shop in the country. Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock out there in the wild: The retailers rumoured to have in-store stock are Argos, Smyths Toys and Game. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, and Currys having physical stock.

Enter your post code on the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.

Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff. Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 17:00 1640795418 Xbox series X console bundles are still available at Currys While we may not have seen any other restocks today, Currys still has stock of the Xbox series X as part of two bundles. The cheaper bundle ( £589, Currys.co.uk) includes the series X console and elite series 2 wireless controller. The high-end controller costs a whopping £150 alone. You can also purchase the Xbox series X as part of a bundle containing the Seagate 1TB expansion hard drive (£659, Currys.co.uk). We’ve seen the expansion drive sell for around £190 in the past, so this is close to what you’d pay if you were to buy both products separately. If you can afford it, we’d suggest the bundle with the extra hard drive is the best value option here. Expanding the Xbox’s capacity gives you more room for downloads, and modern games are taking up more and more space. Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 16:30 1640793618 What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S? The post-Christmas console drops are few and far between. So let’s brush up on the fundamentals. Know your enemy and all that. There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T Resolution: 4K at 60fps Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 16:00 1640790018 Need some new wireless earbuds? Earbuds might not be great for gaming, but that doesn’t stop us from using them while playing a bit of Fortnite. We’ve tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best wireless earbuds, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market. Whether you’re a style-conscious pop lover, a fitness fan on a budget or a blasphemous earbud-wearing gamer, there’s something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds. Our reviewer said that they were a “top-notch” pair for those who don’t want to splash. Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 15:00 1640786418 Where is the Xbox series S in stock? While your (and everyone elses) focus may be trying to grab the Xbox series X – the most advanced member of the Xbox family – demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock in a bunch of different places. The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine capable of playing all the same next-generation games as the Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible with older Xbox games and has slightly lower grade components, meaning some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive either, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big, so you need to redownload games more often. There’s now an official Xbox series S + Fortnite + Rocket League bundle on the shelves too, costing £249.99. You can find it at Very, Game, Amazon and more. Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 14:00 1640782818 The Xbox series X headsets to look out for The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers. The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb. If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today. Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 13:00 1640779218 The best VPN for the Xbox series X If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 12:00

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xbox series X stock - live: Currys restock is available now – how to get Microsoft’s console