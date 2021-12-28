Xbox series X stock – live: Currys restock available now – how to get console

More consoles are expected at UK retailers soon (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is in short supply. While UK retailers restocked as many consoles as they could in the run up to Christmas, following the festive break Microsoft’s new console has now sold out across the board again. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but the Xbox can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful and cheaper Xbox series S is in stock at pretty much everywhere, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts Good morning Xbox hunters! Welcome back to another day of Xbox series X restock tracking. If you're searching for Microsoft's next-generation console today, we've got you covered. We're tracking every retailer at once to bring you stock updates as soon as they happen. In fact, the Xbox is in stock at Currys right now, as part of a bundle including the £150 premium controller or the £190 additional hard drive. If you don't fancy the extras, we're almost certain to see the console restocked today without any expensive add-ons attached. Stick with us! Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 09:20 1640623838 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that's all from us. Thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog on whatever day of the week this is supposed to be. Monday? That can't be right. Well would you look at that. It's Monday! Currys has been carrying the torch for Xbox fans today, with both of its bundles still in stock. Asda is also selling Xbox All Access. To be in with a chance of finding even more consoles, join us again tomorrow when we'll be resuming the search. Bye bye! Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 16:50 1640622211 The Xbox series X headsets to look out for The Xbox series X doesn't come with its own headset, but it's compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. You'll often see many retailers bundling third-party headsets with the console too. So which one is the best? The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Argos.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you're sharing a room with somebody you don't want to disturb. If you need to upgrade or you don't have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Argos.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We've rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today. Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 16:23 1640618911 Can you install a VPN on an Xbox? If you stream entertainment on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country. You can't install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console's internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 15:28 1640615551 What's the difference between Xbox series X and series S? While we wait for more Xbox stock to arrive, let's brush up on the fundamentals. There are two next-generation Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It's also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the details, if you're into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU; GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS; Memory: 10GB GDDR6; Storage: 512GB SSD; Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz; GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz; Memory: 16GB GDDR6; Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T; Resolution: 4K at 60fps Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 14:32

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T Resolution: 4K at 60fps Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 14:32 1640611891 Where is the Xbox series S in stock? (Microsoft) There’s a whole other Xbox out there. While everyone’s focused on trying to grab the Xbox series X, which is the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere. Thing is, the Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine capable of playing all the same next-generation games as the Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible with older Xbox games and has slightly lower grade components, meaning some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive either, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big, so you need to redownload games more often. There’s now an official Xbox series S + Fortnite + Rocket League bundle on the shelves too, costing £24. You can find it at Very, Game, Amazon and more. Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 13:31 1640608411 Sign up to the Independent newsletter Found your Xbox? Sitting pretty? Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Newsletters The latest breaking news, comment and features from The Independent. Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 12:33 1640604533 Can you buy an Xbox on the high street? Yes, but consoles are currently as tricky to find in stores as they are online. Your best bet is to try your local branches of Game and Smyths Toys, as these both sometimes have consoles on their shelves. But these in-store restocks are often very small and sell out quickly, usually within hours. Game stores each have aTwitter account, which they use to promote the arrival of Xbox stock. This Twitter list is a great way to keep an eye on all Game store Twitter accounts. Meanwhile, the Smyths website has a tool for checking on console stock levels at all of its UK stores. Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 11:28 1640601091 Looking to save on tech? Read our guide to the Boxing Day sales Don’t let the words “Boxing Day” in the phrase “Boxing Day sales” fool you, this bad boy rumbles on well into 2022, intermingling with January sales and winter sales and festive sales until we’re simply neck deep in a morass of discounted food processors. Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 10:31 1640599743 The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys Currys is selling the Xbox series X bundled with the premium elite controller for £589. They can’t be purchased separately. The console alone costs £449, while the fancy high-end controller costs a whopping £150. You can also purchase the Xbox series X as part of a bundle containing the Seagate 1TB expansion hard drive for £659. We’ve seen the expansion drive sell for around £190 in the past, so this is close to what you’d pay if you were to buy both products separately. We reckon the bundle with the extra hard drive is the best value option here, if you can afford it. Expanding the Xbox’s capacity gives you more room for downloads, and games are taking up more and more space. Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 10:09

