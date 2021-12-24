Xbox series X stock – live: Currys, Game and Asda restocks available now

There’s still a chance to find an Xbox in stock for Christmas (The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Game and Currys, though it is likely to sell out quickly. Read on for more details.

It’s Christmas Eve and the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but Microsoft’s next-gen console can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful Xbox series S is in stock at most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

Show latest update 1640334343 Good morning! “So this is Christmas, and what have you done?’”, John Lennon once asked. Well, if you want your answer to be “I only went and bought an Xbox series X on Christmas Eve, John” then you’re in luck. The IndyBest live blog is here for another day, and stock is currently available online at Currys, Game and Asda – so get shopping! Alistair Charlton 24 December 2021 08:25

