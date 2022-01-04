Xbox series X stock – live: Currys and Smyths restocks are available now – what to know

We’ve seen a steady trickle of new consoles since the new year (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys and Smyths Toys. Read on for more details.

The supply chain issues dogging the global economy are predicted to continue long into 2022, meaning many in-demand electronics like the Xbox series X remain sold out across the board.

While December saw many UK retailers release thousands more consoles to Christmas shoppers, following the holidays Microsoft’s next-generation games machine is once again out of stock online.

When new stock does appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes, or even seconds, as eager online customers snap up the available units a soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we monitor every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock alerts. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Read more:

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

Show latest update 1641285221 The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys There are currently 10 Xboxes available to click and collect from Smyths Toys in Beckton, London. To get there, get off at Gallions Reach DLR station and hop on the 366 to Redbridge. Continue past the gas works. If you get to Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, you’ve gone too far. Steve Hogarty 4 January 2022 08:33 1641284137 Xbox stock trackers, activate Good morning Xbox hunters, and welcome back to the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. If you’re new here, here’s the deal. We’re constantly monitoring every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock information as it happens, giving you a fighting chance of finding an Xbox in stock and at a regular price. Right now you can shell out a little extra for one of two Currys bundles, but if you’d rather just pay £449 for the console by itself, stick with us on this page. We’re going to hunt one down for you today. Let’s go! Steve Hogarty 4 January 2022 08:15 1641229178 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us for another day, thank you for joining us here on the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Those Currys Xbox bundles are still ticking along nicely – the expensive add-ons seem to be putting people off – while Asda and Smyths Toys are also taking applications for Xbox All Access, the pay monthly alternative to paying full price for the console up front. If you’re holding out for the console to appear back in stock without any bundled controllers and what have you, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Bye bye! Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 16:59 1641226888 Why doesn’t Amazon have the Xbox series X? Amazon is completely sold out of the Xbox series X in the UK, and last restocked just before Christmas. In recent weeks the retail giant has had availability of Microsoft’s new console in Germany, France and Spain. If you’re thinking about importing the Xbox from Europe you might want to consider some of the hidden costs first. Importing items above a certain value from the EU incurs a set of taxes, delivery charges and fees. Because of the added red tape required, many courier services have hiked up their prices too. You can expect to pay at least £100 extra to buy an Xbox this way, but on the upside your console will have a laid-back continental attitude and generally pleasing French electro vibes. Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 16:21 1641223468 Here’s how to find the Nintendo Switch OLED The newly redesigned Nintendo Switch OLED launched in October and features a vastly improved display that leaves Nintendo’s explosively colourful games looking better than ever. Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 15:24 1641220168 You can play Xbox series X games anywhere Don’t have an Xbox series X yet? Well you can still play Xbox series X games. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a selection of Xbox titles on their PC, phone or laptop right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service. The game’s visuals are streamed to you over the internet almost instantaneously, so you don’t need a gaming PC, just a fast enough connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to a bunch of compatible devices, including the previous generation Xbox consoles. Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 14:29 1641216688 What’s the best VPN for the Xbox? A virtual private network can trick websites and streaming platforms into thinking you’re logging in from a country of your choosing, which means you can access TV shows and movies not normally available in your region. They’re also useful for hiding your browsing habits from your ISP or network operator, allowing you to bypass firewalls, censorship and other restrictions. You might not think this matters much for the Xbox series X, but with the wealth of streaming apps available on the machine, it’s worth considering getting a VPN that plays nicely with the console. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go. A slow VPN will really impact your ping during online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 13:31 1641213028 Sign up to our newsletter We’re a nifty little crew of deal finding experts here at IndyBest, so why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter where you can hear all about the best deals on this week’s must-have products chosen by a team of IndyBest professionals. Landing in your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it. Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 12:30 1641209428 Hunting for a PS5 this January? People like to refer to the PlayStation 5 as the “rival” next-generation console to the Xbox series X, but we prefer to think of them as old friends. One thing they have in common is their relative scarcity, as Sony’s next-generation console struggles with precisely the same supply chain issues as Microsoft’s own machine. Over on the PS5 stock tracking liveblog we’re tracking the availability of the giant white monolith, so head over there for the latest tips on where it might appear next. Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 11:30 1641206879 The Xbox series X is now sold out at Smyths Toys We were beginning to think the Xbox series X was falling out of fashion, but at last the console has sold out at Smyths Toys. Applications for Xbox All Access appear to still be available. Those more expensive Xbox series X bundles are still in stock at Currys. Xbox series X + elite wireless controller: £589, Currys.co.uk

£589, Currys.co.uk Xbox series X + Seagate 1TB hard drive: £644, Currys.co.uk Steve Hogarty 3 January 2022 10:47

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xbox series X stock - live: Currys and Smyths restocks are available now – what to know