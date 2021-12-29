Xbox series X stock – live: Currys and Argos restock available now – how to get console

More consoles are expected at UK retailers soon (The Independent)

The Xbox series X is in short supply. While UK retailers restocked as many consoles as they could in the run up to Christmas, following the festive break Microsoft’s new console has now sold out across the board again. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but the Xbox can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful and cheaper Xbox series S is in stock at pretty much everywhere, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Read more:

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

Show latest update 1640766409 The Xbox series X is still in stock at Currys Currys has restocked the Xbox series X as part of two bundles. The cheaper bundle ( £589, Currys.co.uk) includes the series X console and elite series 2 wireless controller. The high-end controller costs a whopping £150 alone. You can also purchase the Xbox series X as part of a bundle containing the Seagate 1TB expansion hard drive (£659, Currys.co.uk). We’ve seen the expansion drive sell for around £190 in the past, so this is close to what you’d pay if you were to buy both products separately. If you can afford it, we’d suggest the bundle with the extra hard drive is the best value option here. Expanding the Xbox’s capacity gives you more room for downloads, and modern games are taking up more and more space. The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Currys is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout. Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 08:26 1640766349 Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this Twixmas morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Daisy Lester 29 December 2021 08:25 1640710229 Xbox stock trackers, signing off Well that’s all from us. Thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog today. Currys has a seemingly endless supply of the console, with both of its bundles still in stock as we close out the liveblog. Asda is also selling Xbox All Access, the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console up front. Still trying to find an Xbox series X without the add-ons? Then join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 16:50 1640708886 The Xbox series X headsets to look out for The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. You’ll often see many retailers bundling third-party headsets with the console too. So which one is the best? The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Argos.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb. If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Argos.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today. Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 16:28 1640705526 Can you install a VPN on an Xbox? If you stream entertainment on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go. The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 15:32 1640701926 What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S? While we wait for more Xbox stock to arrive – Currys is currently your best bet – let’s brush up on the fundamentals. There are two next-generation Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X. All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops. Xbox series S specs: CPU : Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU

: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU GPU : 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS

: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS Memory : 10GB GDDR6

: 10GB GDDR6 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Resolution: 1440p at 60fps Xbox series X specs: CPU : AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz

: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz GPU : 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Memory : 16GB GDDR6

: 16GB GDDR6 Storage : 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T

: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T Resolution: 4K at 60fps Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 14:32 1640698326 Where is the Xbox series S in stock? (Microsoft) While everyone’s focused on trying to grab the Xbox series X, which is the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere. Thing is, the Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine capable of playing all the same next-generation games as the Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible with older Xbox games and has slightly lower grade components, meaning some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive either, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big, so you need to redownload games more often. There’s now an official Xbox series S + Fortnite + Rocket League bundle on the shelves too, costing £249.99. You can find it at Very, Game, Amazon and more. Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 13:32 1640694530 Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter Found your Xbox? Sitting pretty? Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Newsletters The latest breaking news, comment and features from The Independent. Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 12:28 1640690930 Can you buy an Xbox on the high street? Yes, but consoles are currently as tricky to find in stores as they are online. Your best bet is to try your local branches of Game and Smyths Toys, as these both sometimes have consoles on their shelves. But these in-store restocks are often very small and sell out quickly, usually within hours. Game stores each have aTwitter account, which they use to promote the arrival of Xbox stock. This Twitter list is a great way to keep an eye on all Game store Twitter accounts. Meanwhile, the Smyths website has a tool for checking on console stock levels at all of its UK stores. Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 11:28 1640688650 Looking to save on tech? Read our guide to the Boxing Day sales Don’t let the words “Boxing Day” fool you, the bad boy of Christmas sales rumbles on well into 2022, intermingling with January sales and winter sales and festive sales until we’re neck deep in discounts with nowhere to go. Steve Hogarty 28 December 2021 10:50

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Xbox series X stock – live: Currys and Argos restock available now – how to get console