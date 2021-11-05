Xbox series X stock – live: Could the Microsoft Store restock consoles next?

Sega considering Microsoft partnership to produce ‘large-scale, global’ games

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is now one year old. Microsoft’s next-generation console – now its current-generation console, by all measures – has been breaking sales records left and right, but despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Microsoft has revealed the next slate of games arriving on Game Pass in early November. The Netflix-style games-on-demand service lets you play a changing library of more than 100 games for a flat monthly fee of £7.99, with new games added all the time (and some taken away, too). Here's the list. The biggest highlight? Game Pass members can play Forza Horizon 5 (£54.99, Argos.co.uk) on the day of release as part of their subscription. You could even, if you were so inclined, pay a single pound to try out Game Pass Ultimate and get access to all of these games and more for an entire month. Keep in mind that the introductory price reverts to a recurring £10.99 monthly charge at the end of your first month, so as not to bankrupt Xbox. Unpacking – 2 November
It Takes Two – 4 November
Kill It with Fire – 4 November
Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition – 9 November
Forza Horizon 5 – 9 November
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – 11 November
One Step from Eden – 11 November

It Takes Two – 4 November

Kill It with Fire – 4 November

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition – 9 November

Forza Horizon 5 – 9 November

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – 11 November

How to buy an Xbox series X online When the Xbox series X appears in stock, it can sell out in the time it takes you to click a link. Preparation is key to success, and there are some things you can do right now to ensure you're ready when the next restock happens. Here are our top tips. Cultivate a zen mindset
Register accounts at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox. They're listed in the main article above
Add your payment details and delivery address in advance for a speedy checkout
Download each retailer's app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or "save for later" list
When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you're getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don't already have a Game Pass subscription

Register accounts at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox. They’re listed in the main article above

When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website

Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console

The biggest game launch since the Xbox series X debuted, Forza Horizon 5 (£54.99, Argos.co.uk) is out 9 November and is already receiving glowing praise and rave reviews from critics. The open world arcade racing game is set across a vast chunk of Mexico and puts players behind the wheels of hundreds of classic and modern cars, pitting racers against one another in multi-discipline competitions and head-to-head challenges. It looks absolutely stunning on new consoles too, demonstrating the capabilities of the Xbox series X with aplomb. That's right, aplomb! Anyone who's pre-ordered the Forza Horizon 5 premium edition (£69.69, Greenmangaming.com) can start playing from tomorrow, and will get a bunch of cars, VIP membership and two upcoming expansions for free.

