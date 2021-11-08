Xbox series X stock – live: Could the Microsoft Store restock consoles in the UK next?

Everything coming to Xbox Game Pass this November: Including Forza Horizon 5 & Minecraft

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is now one year old. Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records left and right, but despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both in-store and online.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1636361727 What Xbox restocks to expect this week November got off to a very slow start last week, with just three restocks at Game, Box and Argos. With consoles landing in various branches of Game the previous week, we were hopeful that Microsoft’s year-long supply issues might finally be subsiding. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. As for this week, there’s a chance we’ll see some fresh Xbox series X stock from the Microsoft store itself. Smyths also says it will receive new stock this month, but hasn’t been more specific. With blockbuster title Forza Horizon 5 due out tomorrow, 9 November, we’re hopeful that at least some retailers will have new Xbox series X stock to tie in with that release. Alistair Charlton 8 November 2021 08:55 1636359956 Good morning! Good morning, Xbox hunters, and welcome back to the series X restock live blog. After just three – three – restocks last week, we’re hoping for much, much more from Microsoft this week. Especially as we approach Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season. So sit down, buckle up and get ready to read about all of the UK Xbox restocking news, the moment we have it. Alistair Charlton 8 November 2021 08:25

