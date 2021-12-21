Xbox series X stock – live: Asda restock could be your last chance to get the console for Christmas

More stock is expected in the UK early this week (iStock/The Independent)

Update: Xbox All Access is available at Asda. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is this year’s hot ticket gift. Launched in November of 2020, the next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.

Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox before Christmas gets here,

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1640094918 The best VPN for Xbox series X The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are still reasons why you might want to install a VPN on an Xbox. If you use your Xbox to watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or some other online streaming service, a VPN allows you to spoof your location and access TV shows and movies not normally available in your country. To keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online – check out our list of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming: The best VPN for every type of device The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 13:55 1640091318 Looking to save on tech? Read our guide to the Boxing Day sales Not to distract you from your search for an Xbox series X, but if the unpredictability of it all is causing a little bit of stress, we’ve got the perfect solution: retail therapy. While Black Friday seemed like yesterday, we’ve got some good news for avid deal-hunters because the Boxing Day sales are just around the corner. You’ll be able to bargain on popular products like the Nintendo Switch, plus everything from TVs, games and smart speakers to vacuum cleaners and plenty more. To find out more, read our guide: Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 12:55 1640087718 What is Xbox live gold? Xbox live gold is an online subscription service that allows you to play multiplayer games online with voice chat. It costs £6.99 per month (Xbox.com). Alternatively, if you’re stuck for what to get an avid gamer for Christmas, you can buy a 12-month package (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), which really is the gift that keeps on giving. Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 11:55 1640086518 ‘Halo Infinite’: Is it any good? Read our review to find out This eagerly anticipated game received four stars from The Independent’s video game reporter, Louis Chilton in his review. He noted that it picks “up loosely where Halo 5: Guardians left off”, and it “follows armour-suited supersoldier Master Chief as he explores the Zeta Halo, an expansive ring-shaped world taken over by the villainous mercenary organisation known as the Banished”. “There’s a good array of weapons to choose from without feeling overwhelmed, and a nice sense of variety to the combat,” noted Chilton. “A propulsive grappling hook is the sparkliest new addition; finding creative ways of using it as a weapon, tool or means of traversal is one of the game’s small pleasures,” he added. If you order it now, you’ll have it before Christmas. Read the full review here: Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 11:35 1640085618 Best Xbox series X games ‘Sea of Thieves’: Was £34.99, now £17.49, Xbox.com Exclusive to Xbox, it’s a “multiplayer swashbuckling experience you won’t find anywhere else”, noted our writer in our review of the best Xbox series X games. You and up to three friends can “take to the high seas to track down buried loot, fight skeleton armies, solve puzzles, argue over which way up the treasure map goes, and – if you’re mean – pelt other players with cannonballs”, they added. Great fun all round. Want to discover more? Read our guide to the best Xbox series X games: Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 11:20 1640084718 When will the Xbox series X be in stock at Smyths? Smyths Toys has been doing regular stock drops of the Xbox series X, with a preference for doing in-store restocks. Yesterday, much like Asda, it made the console available with Xbox All Access, but it’s now out of stock. There is no real indication of when it’ll be back, other than “TBC 2022”… Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 11:05 1640083818 The Xbox series X steering wheel worth having There’s no better way to elevate your playing of driving games than with this steering wheel. “It has a simple design belying its superb build quality and durability”, noted our writer. It can even be clamped to a table for a secure ride, they added. “Shifting paddles and turn ratios can all be customised in terms of function and sensitivity, and the wheel comes with a set of foot pedals for a complete racing simulation”. Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 10:50 1640082918 The Xbox series X elite controller you need Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: £159.99, Argos.co.uk When we reviewed this model, our writer noted that it’s the best controller for Xbox and it “comes with a set of optional thumb stick pads so you can select the shape and texture you prefer”. They added that the “pad has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a rubberised grip and more sensitive triggers to achieve faster reaction times in FPS games”. Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 10:35 1640082018 What’s the fuss about? Read our review of the Xbox series X As our review puts it, “inside the black box are some seriously powerful components, matching a high-end gaming PC in a chassis that’s about the size of a loaf of Hovis”. As for entertainment: “It runs all of the major entertainment apps, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ at 4K and in Dolby Vision, the emergent HDR format for better picture quality and contrast.” “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live,” praised our writer. You can read the full review now: Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 10:20 1640081164 Xbox series X still in stock at Asda (iStock/The Independent) Asda restocked the Xbox series X through Xbox all access yesterday, and by some Christmas miracle, it’s still in stock. If you order the next-gen console before midday, you’ll receive it by 24 December in time to wrap up and put it under the tree for a very lucky recipient. Be quick! Eva Waite-Taylor 21 December 2021 10:06

