Xbox series X stock – live: Argos restock now sold out – how to get a console

70+ new backwards compatible Xbox games announced

Update: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Argos. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.

The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. So, knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1638353405 Does Game have the Xbox in stock? Though it’s sold out right now, Game has had the Xbox All Access programme in stock intermittently throughout November. The pay-as-you-go alternative to buying the console at full price costs £28.99 per month for 24 months, and comes with two years of Game Pass Ultimate included. (Microsoft) The retailer is also one of two places you can pre-order the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox series X bundle. We’ll let you know if Game receives another allocation of Xbox stock. Steve Hogarty 1 December 2021 10:10 1638352145 Where can you buy a PS5 today? If there’s any consolation for Microsoft, it’s that rival Sony has the same production line problems to contend with. The PlayStation 5 is about as difficult to find in stock as the Xbox series X, though in recent weeks the console has been restocked with increasing frequency. It’s enough to make an Xbox stock tracking liveblog jealous. Steve Hogarty 1 December 2021 09:49 1638351119 What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock? Aside from an incredibly brief restock on 24 November, Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X for months now. It’s occasionally been possible to buy the console from Amazon’s European sites – the Xbox was in stock at Amazon Germany and Amazon France in recent weeks – though importing the Xbox from the EU incurs a hefty wodge of taxes, delivery charges and fees. Expect to pay at least £100 extra to buy an Xbox this way. If you’ve given up on waiting, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk). Steve Hogarty 1 December 2021 09:31 1638350588 The Nintendo Switch OLED is in stock at Box (Nintendo Switch) If you’re also on the hunt for Nintendo’s latest console this morning, you’re in luck. Electronics retailer Box just restocked the Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Box.co.uk). Like Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo has been impacted by the global chip shortage. But in the console’s first month of release, the Switch OLED was available in abundance, contrary to the PS5 and Xbox series X did when they were first launched. While the restock horizon for the Switch OLED was a little dire at the start of November, there are plenty of retailers with the console in stock right now. Steve Hogarty 1 December 2021 09:23 1638349859 When did Currys last restock the Xbox series X? Though not available right now, we think Currys could restock the Xbox series X as early as this week, most likely today or tomorrow. The retailer only restocked once in November, but managed a grand total of three stock drops in October. We ran these stats past a mathematician, who informed us that one is two less than three. If the law of averages holds, we’re coasting towards a Currys restock very soon. Steve Hogarty 1 December 2021 09:10 1638348355 The Xbox series X is in stock at Argos Argos is selling the Xbox series X bundled with Forza Horizon 5 and an extra controller for £659.99. Steve Hogarty 1 December 2021 08:45 1638347339 When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X? We’ve heard reports that Argos has available Xbox stock in-store this morning, so pop into your local branch and enquire. The retailer hasn’t restocked the Xbox online in weeks, and has sailed right past every predicted restock date. When stock is available on the site, the best way to grab one is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes. Steve Hogarty 1 December 2021 08:28 1638345886 Follow the liveblog for the latest Xbox stock alerts Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring the UK’s retailers for sightings and rumours of Microsoft’s elusive new console. The Xbox can appear without warning and sells out almost instantly, so we’re here to bring you live stock updates as they happen to give you the best chance of grabbing one. Steve Hogarty 1 December 2021 08:04 1638291049 Xbox stock trackers, signing off That’s all from us for another day. Thank you for sticking with us on the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. We’ve had no restocks today, sadly. That makes it all the more vital that you’re ready for the next drop when it happens. We’re expecting movement at Very this week, and will be shaking down our sources for the latest intel, rumours and Xbox restock predictions as they happen. Join us again tomorrow morning to be in with the best chance of grabbing an Xbox. Bye bye! Steve Hogarty 30 November 2021 16:50 1638289225 Is John Lewis due an Xbox series X restock? John Lewis & Partners doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to Xbox series X stock. The retailer last had a restock on 5 October, but that was only available via the app and stock didn’t last long at all. Before that, John Lewis had a couple of Xbox restocks in July and one in June. The console is currently listed as out of stock on the John Lewis website, with no indication as to when more will arrive. The cheaper Xbox series S, which is widely available today at other retailers, is also out of stock at JL, despite the store’s attractive two-year warranty on tech products, we’d suggest you look elsewhere. Steve Hogarty 30 November 2021 16:20

