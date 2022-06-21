X Factor star Tom Mann’s fiancée dies on their wedding day

The X Factor star Tom Mann is mourning the death of his fiancée after she passed away on their wedding day.

The former contestant, who was part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, confirmed on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died two days earlier.

“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean,” Mann wrote, sharing a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie on Instagram.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.