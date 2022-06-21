WWII shipwreck revealed after Italian drought leaves river without water

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

A historic drought affecting Italy has revealed a Second World War shipwreck after one of the country’s main rivers was almost left without water.

Amateur photographer Alessio Bonin recorded the remains of the ship on the banks of the Po River in Emilia-Romagna using his drone.

“To see the vessel so exposed in March, when it was essentially still winter, was very dramatic,” Bonin told The Guardian.

The 50-metre cargo boat sunk during the Second World War, but thanks to the higher-than-usual temperatures the entire wreck was brought to light.

Click here to read our free newsletter.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link WWII shipwreck revealed after Italian drought leaves river without water