WWII shipwreck revealed after Italian drought leaves river without water

A historic drought affecting Italy has revealed a Second World War shipwreck after one of the country’s main rivers was almost left without water.

Amateur photographer Alessio Bonin recorded the remains of the ship on the banks of the Po River in Emilia-Romagna using his drone.

“To see the vessel so exposed in March, when it was essentially still winter, was very dramatic,” Bonin told The Guardian.

The 50-metre cargo boat sunk during the Second World War, but thanks to the higher-than-usual temperatures the entire wreck was brought to light.