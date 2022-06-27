WWE anchor says she was ‘a product of rape’ in surprising revelation after Roe v Wade ruling

WWE anchor Kayla Braxton said she was conceived after her mother was raped by a stranger, in a surprising revelation that served as her criticism of the striking down of the Roe v Wade ruling.

In a tweet on Saturday, Braxton threw her weight behind those supporting women’s right to choose and slammed the people cheering the US Supreme Court’s verdict, dubbing them “ignorant and arrogant people” who do not know what it means for women to bear the “burden” of bringing life into the world.

“I’ll also add – I am a product of rape. My mother was raped by a stranger – to this day, neither of us have any clue who my birth dad is,” she said in another tweet.

“She chose to have me – clearly – but she did so because she CHOSE to. Not because a law told her she HAD to. It should always be our choice,” she said.

Her comments come after the reversal of longstanding legal precedent set by Roe removes guaranteed rights to abortion for Americans after nearly 50 years, exposing the contentious political divide between pro-life and pro-choice Americans.

The verdict has triggered widespread anger across the US as thousands protested the decision.

“Trigger laws” passed by Republican state legislatures that ban abortion have also gone into effect in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah, with some other states likely to follow in the days ahead.

The 6-3 ruling on Roe was made possible by the strong majority of conservative justices appointed to the court, of which three were given their position by Donald Trump when he was president.

Braxton’s tweet led out an outpouring of support by personalities in the wrestling community, including WWE superstar and ambassador Titus O’Neil who said he was also conceived by rape and it was due to his mother’s choice that he was alive.

It also comes amid retired pro-wrestler Paige hitting out at former WWE star Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, and who is the mayor of the third-most populous county in Tennessee.

Mr Jacobs in a tweet said the ruling “cleared the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn”, a remark Ms Paige called “the biggest piece of sh** take from you ever”.

Both Ms Braxton and Ms Paige have since continued to tweet against those criticising their comments on Roe.

US president Joe Biden said it was a “sad day” for the country in his White House speech after the decision that he called “cruel”, adding it would take the US back by 150 years.

The ruling also sparked global outrage as French president Emmanuel Macron called the decision “horrific” while Boris Johnson said it was a “big step backwards”.

