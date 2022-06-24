Writer Salma El-Wardany dicusses why most men are ‘bad men’

June 24, 2022

Are all men bad men? This week, we chat with writer and presenter Salma El-Wardany about dealing with misogynistic abuse online, the myth that ‘nice guys finish last’, and how, until they’ve worked to dismantle the patriarchy from the inside, most men are in fact “bad”.

Salma’s debut novel, These Impossible Things, is available for pre-order now.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.

