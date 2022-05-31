Wreckage recovered from Nepal plane crash that killed 22

Rescuers have found 21 bodies from the crash site of a plane that went down in Nepal.

The small aircraft had been carrying 22 people from the tourist town of Pokhara to Jomsom on Sunday (29 May) before losing contact with air traffic control.

“We have found 20 dead bodies, the body of an additional person has been located and rescuers are trying to retrieve it from difficult mountain terrain,” Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority told the BBC on Monday.

“Rescuers are still searching for a missing individual at the crash site.”

