Wreckage of convoy seen after civilians attacked attempting to evacuate Kharkiv

Posted on May 11, 2022 0

Several civilians have been killed after attempting to evacuate a village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor’s office has said.

This video shows a series of burnt-out vehicles near Staryi Saltiv village.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday (11 May) that Russian troops were gradually being pushed away from Kharkiv by the Ukrainian military, but urged citizens not to be complacent.

“We should not create an atmosphere of excessive moral pressure, where victories are expected weekly and even daily,” Zelensky said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Wreckage of convoy seen after civilians attacked attempting to evacuate Kharkiv