Wreckage of convoy seen after civilians attacked attempting to evacuate Kharkiv

Several civilians have been killed after attempting to evacuate a village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor’s office has said.

This video shows a series of burnt-out vehicles near Staryi Saltiv village.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday (11 May) that Russian troops were gradually being pushed away from Kharkiv by the Ukrainian military, but urged citizens not to be complacent.

“We should not create an atmosphere of excessive moral pressure, where victories are expected weekly and even daily,” Zelensky said.

