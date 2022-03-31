Wreck of the missing helicopter in Mount Disappointment found by police

The crash site of a helicopter carrying five people that disappeared near Australia’s Mount Disappointment has reportedly been found by police.

Australia’s News.com reported that the helicopter was traveling in a convoy with a second helicopter from Melbourne when it crashed into the mountain sometime after 9.30am on Thursday.

The individuals on the flight included four passengers and a pilot, and all were confirmed dead. The outlet reported that the helicopters were operated by a private company.

The five individuals were from Victoria or New South Wales. According to ABC News, those killed included a Cheltenham man aged 32, a 50-year-old Inverloch woman, a 73-year-old man from Albert Park and two men from New South Wales aged 59 and 70.

The flight was reportedly bound for Ulupna Island in northern Victoria.

Police reportedly were alerted to the crash around 10:30am and reached the crash site on foot later in the afternoon.

The second helicopter in the convoy reportedly landed safely at the Mangalore Airport shortly after the first helicopter went missing.

According to Acting Inspector Josh Langelaan, the flights were carrying individuals taking a business trip.

He said the crash site was “very difficult terrain” and said that bulldozers and excavators had to be brought in to provide access.

Microflite operated the helicopters and confirmed that four guests and one of its pilots died in the wreck.

“I extend my deepest condolences to all affected by this incident, who we’re supporting at this very difficult time,” the company’s executive general manager, Rodney Higgins, said in a statement. “We will of course work with all relevant authorities to conduct a very comprehensive investigation into what has occurred. The safety and wellbeing of all of our passengers and people is our highest priority and we have very stringent safety protocols in place.”

Australia’s Transport Safety Bureau confirmed on Thursday it had opened an investigation into the crash.

ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said experts would be brought in to examine the wreckage.

“Once on site, they will examine the wreckage and site surrounds, and will retrieve any relevant components for further examination in the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra,” he said. “The ATSB will also analyse any recorded data and conduct interviews with those who have knowledge of the flight.”

