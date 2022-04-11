‘Worst ending of a show since Game of Thrones’: Killing Eve fans are furious over the season four finale

Killing Eve fans have torn apart the last ever episode of the assassin drama, which came to an end on Sunday night (10 April)

The season four finale of the BBC series was accused of queerbaiting and of being “aggressively dissatisfying”.

***Warning: this article contains major spoilers***

In the episode, Jodie Comer’s Russian killer Villanelle was seen slaughtering every single member of The Twelve – the global assassin group she used to be a member of.

Villanelle and Sandra Oh’s Eve – the MI5 operative who has slowly fallen for her over the course of the series – celebrate, ready to embark on a new life together. But within seconds, Villanelle is shot in the chest by an unknown attacker.

Trying to flee, she and Eve jump into the River Thames, only for Villanelle to be shot in the back numerous times as she drowns in the water.

Many viewers were left frustrated by the fact that, after spending four years hoping for the characters to live happily together, Villanelle was killed at the last minute.

“I actually feel cheated… like i spent four years watching this show…..and that’s the conclusion??? I’m so f***ing mad,” tweeted one viewer.

A second wrote: “Worst ending of a show since GoT, I said what I said.”

Writer Laura Neal recently said of her decision to kill off Villanelle: “It was really difficult to find the best ending. The truth is we talked about loads…”

She told Elle: “It would have been easy for it to feel very maudlin, I think, or to go completely the other direction and make it feel too funny. So striking the right balance between the two of them felt really important.”

Comer said her character’s death was “inevitable”, adding: “She’s like a cat with nine lives. What I loved about the moment [she gets shot] was that was a really selfless act that she did that caused it.

“It felt right that in that moment she protected Eve. There was something about that shielding, I think, that signified how much she had changed.

“She was trying so desperately to change at the beginning and I don’t think she ever realised how much she had, which is so sad. That moment really shows how Eve changed her life.”

