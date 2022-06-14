World’s youngest DJ to play festivals all over UK at just seven years old

Though he was unlikely to have even been able to read at two years old, the world’s youngest DJ Archie Norbury was already spinning decks.

Archie’s father John said that he first discovered his son’s skills when the youngster began playing with his music equipment.

Now seven, he’s played to a festival crowd of 7,000 at the Raver Tots festival in Essex.

In October 2019 Archie was recognised as the youngest DJ in the world by Guinness World Records after he DJed for an hour in the Bungalow club in Hong Kong.

