World’s longest suspension footbridge opens in Czech Republic

The world’s longest suspension footbridge is set to open in the Czech Republic in May.

Set in the Dolni Morava ski resort, in the northeast of the country near the Polish border, Sky Bridge 721 is named after its length in metres (which converts to 2,365 feet).

Just 1.2 metres wide and dangling 95 metres above the ground, this striking new attraction looks set to be a knee-trembling walk through the country’s Bohemia region.

Suspended over a valley in the forested Jeseniky Mountains, the bridge has six supporting ropes to grab onto either side of you and unspoiled, tree-covered slopes on view below.

“We do not recommend entry for people who are afraid of heights with accompanying feelings of dizziness, shaking of the head, feelings of fainting and inability to move,” warns its management company, Dolni Morava Resort.

Sky Bridge 721 (Dolnimorava.cz)

Nepal’s Baglung Parbat Footbridge, 280km west of Kathmandu, had been the world’s longest suspension footbridge until now at 567 metres long.

Sky Bridge 721 took two years to construct, with Czech tourism officials hopeful it will help attract nature lovers and adventure travellers to the area. Tickets start from £10.50 (305 Czech Koruna), with added fees for the addition of a chairlift ride to the entrance.

The bridge is also home to an interactive storytelling tour you can access on your smartphone, weaving in the history of the country – as you walk around an hour-and-a-half-long trail, it uses augmented reality to give information as you reach set markers.

The Czech Republic (now more commonly known as Czechia) lifted all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions on 9 April, meaning you no longer have to test, quarantine or even provide proof of vaccination to visit.

It joins a growing list of more than a dozen restriction-free travel options in Europe, which have dropped all testing and paperwork for holidaymakers.

